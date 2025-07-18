Instant observations: VJ Edgecombe, Johni Broome, Justin Edwards and Adem Bona sit out Summer Sixers' finale

The 2025 Summer Sixers concluded what turned out to be an eight-game slate of play between Salt Lake City and Las Vegas on Friday night, logging their fifth and final contest at the Thomas & Mack Center in Sin City.

As most teams do at this stage of Summer League, the Sixers held out their key young players. That meant no minutes for No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe, No. 35 overall pick Johni Broome or upcoming sophomores Justin Edwards and Adem Bona.

With Summer Sixers head coach T.J. DiLeo able to give lower-profile players chances to shine against a Brooklyn Nets team also sitting out nearly every single one of its key players, his team won 87-83. It officially completed the team's time in Las Vegas.

Some notes after the 2025 Summer Sixers' final game:

Can the Sixers sneak Judah Mintz into Delaware again?

When Mintz starred for the Summer Sixers down the stretch of 2024 Summer League, the team did not have a two-way spot available to him. It seemed inevitable that another team would snag him – it was somewhat surprising when Mintz went undrafted; his perceived draft stock combined with an excellent run in Las Vegas felt like it would be enough for him to find an opportunity elsewhere.

But it did not. Mintz had to sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Sixers – a training camp contract that comes with a signing bonus if the player reports to that team's G League affiliate. Mintz came to The Bahamas for five days of training camp, then spent the season with the Delaware Blue Coats. Mintz was stellar there, averaging 21.2 points per game on strong efficiency marks. He was predictably powered by the tremendous knack for drawing fouls which helped him stand out at Syracuse University.

So far, the Sixers have not even signed Mintz to an Exhibit 10 deal – merely an agreement for Summer League. And once again, the guard whose 22nd birthday came eight days prior to Friday's game has been excellent. The problem is, once again, the Sixers do not have a two-way spot available for Mintz. They have already inked Jabari Walker and Dominick Barlow – a pair of frontcourt players the team believes can contribute at the NBA level right away – and their highest-priority undrafted free agent rookie, Hunter Sallis.

After impressing once more, will the Sixers still be able to keep Mintz in the fold? At the very least, it stands to reason that if Walker or Barlow earned a conversion to a standard contract, Mintz would be a primary candidate to earn the vacated two-way spot. But if other teams with open two-way slots come calling, there is no reason for Mintz to play the waiting game in Delaware any longer.

Players you will see in Delaware

While Mintz's future with the Blue Coats remains to be determined, these Summer Sixers did have a few players that should be expected in Delaware when the season begins:

• Barlow signed with the Sixers right before Las Vegas Summer League and asked the team if he could play. He suited up after partaking in just one shootaround and understandably did not look like he was on the same page as his brand-new teammates and coaches. With a bit more seasoning before his next appearance, Barlow looked outstanding the second time around, constantly impacting the game around the rim and looking overqualified for that level of competition. That ended his Summer League; he was not with the team for the final three games.



• Sallis figures to spend more time in Delaware than Barlow or Walker, both of which project to have chances to help the Sixers in the NBA early on. Sallis is more of a developmental project, which is not a bad thing whatsoever – in fact, it is the exact position Edwards was in when last season started.



• Izan Almansa, the Summer Sixers' starting center with Bona and Broome out on Friday, agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Sixers immediately after going undrafted. Almansa, 20, has had an interesting basketball journey to this point, which includes stints at Overtime Elite, G League Ignite and the NBL in Australia. He is an athletic big and earned a fan in DiLeo, whose praise of the Spaniard was effusive in Las Vegas.



