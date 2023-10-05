More Sports:

October 05, 2023

Report: Clippers looking for more draft capital to acquire James Harden from Sixers

The Clippers are trying to acquire more draft picks to meet the Sixers' asking price for James Harden, per The Athletic.

Jackson head shot
By Jackson Frank
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
James-Harden-Sixers-76ers-Celtics_020822_USAT Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Despite participating in training camp, Sixers guard James Harden continues to seek a trade out of Philadelphia.

Despite participating in the Philadelphia 76ers' past two days of training camp, James Harden continues to seek a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers. Any news on that front has largely been quiet of late and Harden has yet to make the Sixers uncomfortable like ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported he plans to, though The Athletic's Sam Amick provided a notable update Thursday evening.

According to Amick, "league sources say the Clippers have been talking to several teams about ways to move pick swaps for additional draft capital with the intention of bolstering their offer and getting a deal done.” 

In July, Los Angeles offered the Sixers an unprotected first-round pick, a pick swap and matching salaries in exchange for Harden, per Amick.

"But Philadelphia has set a much higher threshold," Amick reports. "The Sixers have valued fifth-year forward Terance Mann and multiple first-round picks in a potential trade with the Clippers."

MORE: Is Tyrese Maxey ready to become a star for the Sixers?

Amick also reported via sources that Harden is "engaged and a positive participant" in Sixers camp and is staying at the team hotel, as he believes that it would be wise "to not be a distraction" while holding out hope for a trade to LA.

The fact the Clippers are actively searching for ways to improve their trade package is one of the most substantial pieces of information throughout this entire situation. In the meantime, though, "it appears likely Harden's participation [in camp] will continue," Amick wrote.

The Sixers' training camp wraps up on Friday before they travel to Boston for a preseason game against the Celtics on Sunday at 6 p.m.

MORE: Kelly Oubre Jr. eager for fresh start with Sixers

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Jackson head shot

Jackson Frank
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia James Harden NBA Trade Rumors Los Angeles Clippers

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Carmen Main Image

'Carmen' ignites the ballet stage
Limited - Center City District - Harvest Weekend Image B

Harvest Weekend returns to Dilworth Park with fall fun for all ages

Just In

Must Read

Arts & Culture

Inside the Archives spotlights items at Philly museums that you won't typically find on display
Inside the Archives museum series

Sponsored

Six financial tips for women
Purchased - Woman standing with glasses in hand

Investigations

Philly police fatally shoot man who opened fire on officers responding to domestic dispute in Rhawnhurst
Rhawnhurst police shooting

Prevention

The CDC is no longer distributing COVID-19 vaccination cards
COVID Vaccination Card

Phillies

Instant observations: Phillies blow out the Marlins to clinch NL Wild Card Series, Braves up next
Bryson-Stott-Alec-Bohm-Grand-Slam-Hug-NLWCS-Game-2.jpg

Entertainment

Xfinity Live! will host Halloween masquerade parties with costume contests and karaoke
Xfinity Live Masquerade

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved