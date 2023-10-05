Report: Clippers looking for more draft capital to acquire James Harden from Sixers

Despite participating in the Philadelphia 76ers' past two days of training camp, James Harden continues to seek a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers. Any news on that front has largely been quiet of late and Harden has yet to make the Sixers uncomfortable like ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported he plans to, though The Athletic's Sam Amick provided a notable update Thursday evening.

According to Amick, "league sources say the Clippers have been talking to several teams about ways to move pick swaps for additional draft capital with the intention of bolstering their offer and getting a deal done.”

In July, Los Angeles offered the Sixers an unprotected first-round pick, a pick swap and matching salaries in exchange for Harden, per Amick.

"But Philadelphia has set a much higher threshold," Amick reports. "The Sixers have valued fifth-year forward Terance Mann and multiple first-round picks in a potential trade with the Clippers."

Amick also reported via sources that Harden is "engaged and a positive participant" in Sixers camp and is staying at the team hotel, as he believes that it would be wise "to not be a distraction" while holding out hope for a trade to LA.

The fact the Clippers are actively searching for ways to improve their trade package is one of the most substantial pieces of information throughout this entire situation. In the meantime, though, "it appears likely Harden's participation [in camp] will continue," Amick wrote.

The Sixers' training camp wraps up on Friday before they travel to Boston for a preseason game against the Celtics on Sunday at 6 p.m.

