Eytan Shander: Basketball fans shouldn't be blamed for Joel Embiid playing through injury

The blame game is a fickle beast. If left untamed, it grows more wild and out of control by the day – ultimately eating itself and anyone in the near proximity.



Here we are, with Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers now blaming internet strangers for “forcing” the big man to play. The reality is the Sixers got caught doing what they’ve been doing over the past few seasons; giving in to Embiid’s demands to play. All for the MVP. Or the DPOY. Or maybe it’s both. Maybe it’s trying to do something that even Wilt Chamberlain hasn’t accomplished in the regular season.

Either way — these are the motivations for Embiid playing, not a handful of internet strangers making up NBA Twitter publicly shaming him into taking the floor. Imagine how ridiculous this sounded when crafting a statement, let alone going through with it to the public. Actually expecting us to believe Embiid was going to pass on the Blazers game, but read a bunch of mean tweets and jumped up to service.

That’s exactly how it’s portrayed in reports blaming public pressure. Before we even look at how this isn’t the NBA’s fault, let’s slam the door on this public pressure.

The only people who matter from a public pressure standpoint would be those giving out awards. If Embiid never won the MVP — he did last year — then maybe there’s some weird case that he listened to the chatter. Even listening isn’t acting.

So, instead of shutting the door on people with no real face or name associated with their Twitter account, Embiid and the Sixers reportedly are deflecting blame. As preposterous as it is on its surface that Embiid would cave to any public pressure, it actually gets worse in the context of how the NBA works.

No star player is going to play through an injury unless he wants to play through it. The increased level of stardom — like with Embiid being a superstar — only solidifies who makes the decisions. Players, agents, and the company who supplies their sneakers offer far more leverage than a team doctor or general manager. We are left to believe that one of the most influential players in the entire league jeopardized his own health to quiet the “haters” on Twitter.

This isn’t a knock on Embiid, rather on the explanation given.

I’ve mentioned plenty of times that Embiid should sit a bunch of games throughout the regular season, sacrificing his own personal accolades for better health in the playoffs. This isn’t that. It’s pushing through another meaningless game because people called him out for missing games.

