Sixers fined $75,000 by NBA for failing to place Joel Embiid on injury report

The Sixers received a slap on the wrist of $75,000 from the NBA on Thursday for violating the league's injury reporting rules.

A league press release stated the following:

The 76ers have been fined $75,000 for failing to include Joel Embiid on the team's injury report in an accurate and timely manner for the team's game on Saturday, Jan. 27 against the Denver Nuggets. The fine takes into account Philadelphia's prior history of fines for violating injury reporting rules. The league review concluded that there was no violation of the Player Participation Policy because Embiid's absence was due to a confirmed injury.

Embiid was not listed on the team's injury report leading up to the Sixers' much-hyped game against the Nuggets in Denver this past Sunday. There was disappointment for basketball fans everywhere to not see Embiid go against fellow MVP Nikola Jokic when he ended up not playing.

Embiid later sat out the team's game on Monday in Portland, but played through injury on Tuesday against the Warriors. The reigning MVP injured his left knee in the Bay and left the game early. MRI results on Embiid's injury have yet to be released.

