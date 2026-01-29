Report: Prospect of teaming with Tyrese Maxey has Sixers on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s radar

The Sixers have not yet reached out to the Milwaukee Bucks in light of Wednesday's reporting that the team is listening to trade offers for Giannis Antetokounmpo, according to a report from Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, who also says the prospect of teaming with Tyrese Maxey has the Sixers on the Antetokoumpo's radar:

The obvious hurdle here: the Sixers would need to trade one of Maxey, Joel Embiid and Paul George in any Antetokounmpo deal to make the money work, and Maxey is far and away the most appealing asset for Milwaukee. He is the youngest, cheapest and most available of those three players; some would argue he is also the best.

Embiid and George's long-term contracts of over $50 million annually are generally considered two of the worst deals on an NBA's teams books right now, the sorts of deals a team would have to pay just to shed. Having either player as part of a package that nets Antetokounmpo would surely be an enormous challenge – one that would almost certainly lead Milwaukee to ask for brilliant rookie guard VJ Edgecombe.

Unless Milwaukee has the outlier view of either player, it is difficult to imagine a deal coming to fruition here. But Antetokounmpo taking note of Maxey's ascent and being intrigued by the possibility of teaming with the sixth-year guard is certainly newsworthy.