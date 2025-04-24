More Sports:

April 24, 2025

Sixers draft lottery simulations: Day 11 of 29

Every day between the end of the regular season and the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, we will simulate the lottery 10 times. How often will the Sixers keep their top-six protected first-round pick?

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Lottery Simulations Picture Patrick Gorski/Imagn Images

On May 12, the Sixers will either be rewarded with a top-six pick or leave the NBA Draft Lottery empty-handed.

Every day between the end of the Sixers' regular season and the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12, we will use Tankathon.com's famous simulation tool to run through the lottery 10 times. Over a 29-day period, we will collect a significant sample of possible outcomes and track those results as the Sixers wait to learn the fate of their own first-round pick.

The Sixers are entering the lottery with the fifth-best set of odds, but they will only keep their first-rounder if it falls in the top six slots due to an obligation to the Oklahoma City Thunder from a trade made nearly five years ago.

Let's get to today's simulations:

Today's results

The outcomes of today's batch of 10 simulations:

• Simulation No. 1: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 2: 6th pick

• Simulation No. 3: 4th pick

• Simulation No. 4: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 5: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 6: 4th pick

• Simulation No. 7: 6th pick

• Simulation No. 8: 4th pick

• Simulation No. 9: 3rd pick

• Simulation No. 10: 8th pick

MORE: Jared McCain year-in-review

Best simulation of the day

The Sixers landed at No. 3 once in this batch of simulations, but three times ended up with the No. 4 overall pick:

Tankathon 4.24.25 1

Unless Rutgers wing Ace Bailey's stock plummets, he appears set to round out the top three spots after Duke phenom Cooper Flagg and Bailey's teammate, guard Dylan Harper. That would leave the Sixers capable of going in all sorts of directions at No. 4, where there is not yet any sort of consensus about who is next on the board. 

Worst simulation of the day

XXX

Tankathon 4.24.25 2

The Toronto Raptors jumping into position to select Harper while the Sixers come away empty-handed would be devastating for a Sixers team that went above and beyond to outpace Toronto in the tanking race.

Overall results

The cumulative results of this exercise so far:

Draft PickSimulation OutcomesSimulation Outcome Percentage Actual Percentage Odds
11412.7%10.5%
21412.7%
10.5%
387.2%10.6%
4109.0%
10.5%
52
1.8%2.2%
62220.0%19.6%
73027.2%26.7%
898.1%
8.7%
910.0%0.6%

Keep or Lose Pick?Simulation Outcomes
Simulation Outcome Percentage
Actual Percentage Odds
Kept Pick7063.6%
64.0%
Lost Pick4036.3%
36.0%

MORE: Joel Embiid year-in-review

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Tankathon Simulations Philadelphia 76ers

Videos

Featured

Purchased - A father teaching his daughter about finances

Raising financially savvy kids: a guide for parents
Limited - Navy Yard - FamFest1

Celebrate the Navy Yard’s 25th birthday at Family Fest

Just In

Must Read

Jobs

Financial instability stifles pursuit of upward mobility, survey says

Philly Fed Survey

Sponsored

South Jersey’s Down & Derby Wine Festival returns May 3

Limited - Down and Derby 2025

Food & Drink

TikTokers re-create 'drinking around the world' bar crawl in Philly

Epcot bar crawl

Adult Health

Spring allergies are at their worst; here's how to manage symptoms

Spring Allergy Tips

Food & Drink

Nearly 100 bars in Center City will offer drink discounts for Sips

CCD Sips

Eagles

2025 NFL Draft non-Eagles rooting guide

041925ShedeurSanders

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved