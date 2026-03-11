Sixers public address announcer Matt Cord to retire after 28 years

Legendary Sixers public address announcer Matt Cord will be retiring after the end of the 2025-26 season, his 28th on the microphone, he announced on social media Wednesday morning.

"After 28 years as the PA announcer for the Sixers I’m officially retiring at the end of the season," Cord wrote. "I’ve had the best seat in the house announcing for the best fans in the world. Thank you to the players and the 76ers organization. What a privilege it’s been."

When the Sixers have achieved team success and played in meaningful games, they have done so with an incredible home atmosphere. Cord has been an essential ingredient in that recipe, from the team's playoff runs during Embiid's career to their 2001 run to the NBA Finals.

Cord's loud and enthusiastic calls have become synonymous with Sixers basketball. From screams of "TWO MINUTES" to "Joel... The Process... EmBIIIIIIIID" to "the BELL" before bell-ringing ceremonies to the most memorable of them all – "and FINALLY, A SIX-FOOT GUARD FROM GEORGETOWN" – Cord has taken a job that could be seen by some as not all that meaningful in the grand scheme of things and made it matter.

In times good and bad for the Sixers organization, it has been able to bank on having an enjoyable in-arena experience. Cord has been the face of those efforts. But only a handful of times will he ever announce again that it is time to meet tonight's participants.

