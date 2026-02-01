Joel Embiid probable for Sixers-Clippers on Monday

Joel Embiid (right ankle injury management) is probable for the Sixers' road contest against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, the first game of a back-to-back, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Sunday night:

Embiid is coming off his best and most encouraging month of basketball in over two years. He played in 14 of the Sixers' 17 games in January, with all three absences being planned on back-to-backs. In those 14 games, Embiid logged 34.1 minutes per game, averaging 29.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists while shooting 53.7 percent from the field on 19.1 shot attempts per game. Embiid punctuated the month with a 40-point, 39-minute gem to lead the Sixers past the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday in the wake of Paul George's 25-game suspension.