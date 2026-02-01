More Sports:

February 01, 2026

Joel Embiid probable for Sixers-Clippers on Monday

In the wake of Paul George's 25-game suspension, the Sixers will need more dominance from their former NBA MVP.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Embiid 2.1.26

Joel Embiid posted his first 40-point regular-season game in over two years on Saturday night.

Joel Embiid (right ankle injury management) is probable for the Sixers' road contest against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, the first game of a back-to-back, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Sunday night:

Embiid is coming off his best and most encouraging month of basketball in over two years. He played in 14 of the Sixers' 17 games in January, with all three absences being planned on back-to-backs. In those 14 games, Embiid logged 34.1 minutes per game, averaging 29.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists while shooting 53.7 percent from the field on 19.1 shot attempts per game. Embiid punctuated the month with a 40-point, 39-minute gem to lead the Sixers past the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday in the wake of Paul George's 25-game suspension.

