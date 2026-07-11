Instant observations: Summer Sixers win in overtime – with Jaylen Brown among those in attendance

Labaron Philon Jr., Johni Broome and the Summer Sixers returned to action in Las Vegas on Saturday, taking on the Indiana Pacers' squad in their second contest.

Philon continued to show off his overall offensive craft and comfortability. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse appeared on the broadcast and mentioned Philon's "creativity," which is definitely evident when the No. 22 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft has the ball in his hands. He shot the ball well and did not experience a prolonged slump like the one that plagued him midway through Thursday's opener. Philon totaled 24 points, six assists and three rebounds on 9-for-22 shooting, a more efficient outing than his debut.

The Sixers also got another solid outing from Broome, whose first two games of 2026 NBA Summer League have been successful. Broome was the best player on the floor on Saturday, imposing his will on the interior. His strength is too much for some of his competitors down low to handle, both as a scoring presence inside and on the glass. Broome looked noticeably comfortable, playing the game at his own (slower) speed and using his patience to his advantage. Broome finished the game with 23 points and 11 rebounds (seven offensive) on 9-for-19 shooting, and he seems to have developed a particularly strong rapport with Philon.

So far, so good for the Sixers' two standard roster members in Las Vegas. Notes on other developments throughout the Summer Sixers' 100-93 overtime win, on and off the court:

• The Summer Pacers only featured a second-round pick from last month's draft, but they did also have a familiar face: Alex Reese, a two-way power forward for the Sixers down the stretch of the 2024-25 season. Reese dons No. 65 as his jersey number in an ode to his late mother, Rebakah.

• Another familiar face: Jalen Slawson, a starter for the Summer Pacers after finishing last season on a two-way deal in Indiana. Slawson, an athletic forward with some NBA experience, was a standout for the 2025 Summer Sixers. Near the end of the game, Broome and Slawson drew double technical fouls.

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• Among those in attendance on Saturday: Nurse, assistant coaches Bryan Gates and Mike Longabardi, forward Jabari Walker, center Adem Bona and a slew of front-office executives including lead decision-makers Mike Gansey and Jameer Nelson, plus key lieutenants Ned Cohen and Prosper Karangwa. Gansey had a bright red Phillies hat on.



• During his interview in the second quarter, Nurse said he thought the Sixers needed to improve their athleticism, speed, defensive rebounding and three-point shooting this summer and argued their slew of transactions have accomplished those goals. He lauded Jaylen Brown's improvement over the years, drawing on his experience coaching against Brown in many matchups and playoff series in the Eastern Conference.



• A surprise guest during the game: Brown, the 2024 NBA Finals MVP shockingly traded from the Boston Celtics to the Sixers earlier this month. Brown held his new jersey and posed for a photo with Gansey, Nelson and Nurse:

• Brown also greeted Walker – both players were on the same NBPA international trip earlier this offseason – and was seen having a conversation with Bona, the victim of a vicious Brown poster dunk in the playoffs:

• After chatting with Brown for a while, Bona appeared on the broadcast. A huge soccer fan, Bona said he was watching the World Cup matchup between England and Norway with Brown on the five-time All-Star's phone. "We all know who JB is and what he brings to the table," Bona said, praising Brown's intensity and winning mentality.



• The Sixers got 11 first-quarter bench points from Matt Rogers, an athletic big out of American University, on Saturday. Rogers played five seasons there and missed the 2025-26 season due to a significant knee injury. Rogers finished the game with 17 points on 7-for-8 shooting, including a clutch corner triple. While none of their non-roster players have strong cases to sign the team's open two-way contract slot, the Sixers have quite a few Exhibit 10 spots up for grabs – those contracts are essentially training camp deals that come with signing bonuses for joining the Delaware Blue Coats in the G League – and Rogers is one strong contender.

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• Another viable option is fellow bench big Isaac Johnson. Johnson is nicknamed "The Big Fish," so he does not have to worry about winning over the fans. He did not shoot incredibly well in college, but if Johnson finds professional success it is clearly going to come as a stretch big.

• This was one heck of a poster slam from Gerald Ayayi:

Up next: The Summer Sixers' journey will continue on Tuesday when they face the Houston Rockets.

