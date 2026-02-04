Instant observations: An all-around gem from VJ Edgecombe powers Sixers to fifth consecutive win

The night after facing the Los Angeles Clippers without James Harden, as their old friend neared his departure from his hometown team, the Sixers caught another break on Tuesday, doing battle against a Golden State Warriors team playing without Stephen Curry.

The Sixers have started what appeared to be a challenging five-game road trip with two wins that were a lot easier than anticipated. They beat Golden State, 113-94, to improve to a season-best eight games over .500 and extend their winning streak to a season-high five games. Now 50 games into the 2025-26 campaign, the Sixers are 29-21. And with the trade deadline up next, this was the last time this exact iteration of this team will take the floor.

To be fair to these Sixers, Curry was not the only key player out; Joel Embiid was sidelined on the second night of the team's back-to-back in addition to the suspended Paul George. (George, by the way, is traveling with the team on this road trip; he is allowed to partake in practices and shootarounds as well.) But against a short-handed Golden State team, a balanced offensive attack and some bursts of strong defense powered the Sixers to victory despite Tyrese Maxey's relative silence.

After an opening half full of runs on both sides, it was VJ Edgecombe who helped create some separation for the Sixers in the third quarter before they soundly put the game away in the final frame. The rookie eclipsed the 20-point mark for the 12th time in his young NBA career, leading the Sixers with 25 points as they cruised to a win for the second time in as many nights while also collecting seven assists, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

VJ Edgecombe's outstanding rookie season continues

Even on a night in which Edgecombe's line was pristine, it feels like Edgecombe's impact on winning is rarely reflected in box scores. There is no statistic that quantifies the fact that the 20-year-old rookie just has a knack for making the right play over and over and never lets outlier results in either direction deter him from trusting his process. On Monday, Edgecombe shot 1-for-11 from the field and still played a great game. He brought intensity and focus defensively, then made some impressive passes to help keep the Sixers offense flowing:

A normal rookie might react to a rough shooting night like that by being passive. But Edgecombe is never reactionary. He has unwavering self-belief, and it keeps his head in the right place amid slumps and hot streaks. That cannot be taught. And on a night without any star-caliber individual showings for the Sixers, the rookie was the one who stabilized their offense with steady doses of scoring at all three levels in addition to continuing his significant momentum as a facilitator.

Edgecombe is likely not going to win Rookie of the Year; he is almost certain to finish in third place behind Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel. Both of those players are deserving of the consideration they are receiving for the award. But this remains true: the expansive collection of manners in which Edgecombe has managed to bring the Sixers value is remarkable for a player so young and inexperienced. Rookie guards are almost always bad in the NBA, even when their path to stardom is clear. That Edgecombe is a positive-impact starter on both ends of the floor right off the bat is still difficult to grasp.

Two-way availability over with, Jabari Walker rests his case

Surprisingly, the only player to be active for every single one of the Sixers' 50 contests this season is one not yet officially on the team's standard roster.

When the Sixers signed Jabari Walker to a two-way contract in July, the 23-year-old Walker was one of many people shocked that after three years and 188 games with the Portland Trail Blazers, he was not able to secure a standard contract.

"The plan that I had for myself, I didn't see two-way at all. I didn't think that would be a position I was in," Walker said at his introductory media availability. "But you know the market and just feedback, it doesn't lie. So whether that's things I need to be doing better or whether it's just situation, it all led to me being here and I'm just grateful for this moment because a lot of people don't even have this. I'm friends with old teammates that aren't even in the league anymore and I'm talking to them and they're like, ‘Man, take advantage of what you have in front of you.’ So yes, the goal is to [get] the [standard] contract, but just me being here and being part of a team that wants to win and playing with all these amazing guys, I think I'm just grateful to be here."



Walker was assured by his new team that he would have every chance to secure a rotation role regardless of his contractual status. Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey was adamant in the offseason that Walker and Dominick Barlow would be given extensive opportunity to continue the team's history of converting two-way players to standard deals. Before the season started, head coach Nick Nurse said the team would not worry much about limited two-way availability and just activate whichever players deserve to be on the floor. Walker has been that.

Of late, Walker's minutes have dwindled; the Sixers are just about at full strength besides George's absence and so Walker is in and out of the rotation from game to game, depending on matchups. On Tuesday, Nurse went with Trendon Watford instead of Walker in search of an offensive punch, and Watford gave him one.

But make no mistake: Walker has been a stable option at power forward from Nurse thanks to tremendous effort on the glass and physical defense. Walker has not been as good as Barlow, but he has done more than enough to prove he is deserving of a standard contract.

Well, in order for Walker's run of being active for every game to continue, the Sixers will need to give him that standard deal before their next game on Thursday night. A player signed to a two-way contract before the season can be active up to 50 times and Walker has hit his limit. His chance to make his case has ended.

Odds and ends

• Adem Bona's energy was strong in Monday's win over the Clippers, and he reached a different level in the first half of Tuesday's game. Bona comes off the bench when Embiid is sidelined; Nurse thinks Andre Drummond is a better fit against sturdier starting centers. But Nurse will ride the hot hand at center when Embiid is not available, and Bona quickly made himself that with an outstanding start. Bona scored 10 points on perfect 5-for-5 shooting in nine first-half minutes while Drummond struggled. Drummond, to his credit, played better in the second half and contributed to the run that effectively ended the game. But Bona's bursts in the first half were excellent.

• Watford's minutes were strong in this one, for the first time in weeks it felt like he had ample opportunity to do what he does best and make a difference. Perhaps Embiid being out created enough ball-handling chances for Watford, whose ability to utilize unorthodox point forward skills has been marginalized when the Sixers have been healthier.

• This was a good Quentin Grimes game – he finally has some momentum going now – and so Jared McCain did not get a ton of run. Nurse seems inclined to bring both reserve guards in around the same time, with a willingness to ride one should they get hot.

Up next: The Sixers' road trip will continue on Thursday night, as the Sixers will return to Los Angeles to face the Lakers just hours after the trade deadline passes.

