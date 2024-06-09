Smith Memorial Playground to host family-friendly 'Kidchella' music festival later this month

Couldn't make it out to California for Coachella? Not to worry — a Philly playground is hosting its own version, and the whole family can enjoy it.

Smith Memorial Playground, located at 3500 Reservoir Drive, is hosting the Kidchella children's music festival on Friday, June 21, from 4-9 p.m. The event is free to attend, and will feature musical performances, art stations, food trucks and giveaways.

RELATED: 'Abbott Elementary' set its latest episode at Smith Memorial Playground, but it wasn't filmed there

Kidchella, which kicks off the playground's 125th anniversary festivities, will start at 4 p.m. with pre-show entertainment by The Mic'd Up All-Stars.

Then, the main concert from 5-8:45 p.m. will include performances by local kid-friendly acts like City Love, Ill Doots, Philadelphia Youth Tap, Alex & the Kaleidoscope and Johnny Shortcake Show. For the first time, the annual event will have performances happening on multiple stages on the playground's expansive front lawn.

Interested festival-goers can reserve their spots online. This year, the event is free for attendees, in partnership with Wawa Welcome America.

Friday, June 21



4-9 p.m. | Free



Smith Memorial Playground



3500 Reservoir Dr., Philadelphia