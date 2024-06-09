More Events:

June 09, 2024

Smith Memorial Playground to host family-friendly 'Kidchella' music festival later this month

The event on Friday, June 21, is free to attend and will feature performances, art stations and food trucks.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Music
kidchella smith playground Provided Image/Smith Memorial Playground

Smith Memorial Playground is hosting the Kidchella children's music festival on Friday, June 21.

Couldn't make it out to California for Coachella? Not to worry — a Philly playground is hosting its own version, and the whole family can enjoy it.

Smith Memorial Playground, located at 3500 Reservoir Drive, is hosting the Kidchella children's music festival on Friday, June 21, from 4-9 p.m. The event is free to attend, and will feature musical performances, art stations, food trucks and giveaways.

RELATED: 'Abbott Elementary' set its latest episode at Smith Memorial Playground, but it wasn't filmed there

Kidchella, which kicks off the playground's 125th anniversary festivities, will start at 4 p.m. with pre-show entertainment by The Mic'd Up All-Stars. 

Then, the main concert from 5-8:45 p.m. will include performances by local kid-friendly acts like City Love, Ill Doots, Philadelphia Youth Tap, Alex & the Kaleidoscope and Johnny Shortcake Show. For the first time, the annual event will have performances happening on multiple stages on the playground's expansive front lawn.

Interested festival-goers can reserve their spots online. This year, the event is free for attendees, in partnership with Wawa Welcome America.

Kidchella

Friday, June 21
4-9 p.m. | Free
Smith Memorial Playground
3500 Reservoir Dr., Philadelphia

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Music Philadelphia Summer Performances Festivals Entertainment Kid-friendly Playgrounds

Videos

Featured

Limited - Meet Boston - Harbor

Experience Boston’s oceanside allure
Limited - Day Trippin in Jersey

Wow-Worthy Day Trippin': Have your best day ever in New Jersey

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

Should we really worry about giant venomous spiders coming to Philly?
Jorō Spider Georgia

Sponsored

June 22-23: Manayunk Arts Festival
Limited - Manayunk 4

Adult Health

Can eye exercises really improve your sight? An ophthalmologist explains why you shouldn’t buy the hype
Eye Exercises Vision

Phillies

Jayson Werth says his horse's Belmont Stakes win is 'right up there' with winning World Series
jayson werth belmont stakes

Phillies

How, why the Phillies must upgrade their outfield this summer
0470_09132023_Phillies_Braves_Nick-Castellanos.jpg

Arts & Culture

Social justice-focused film festival to showcase shorts from local artists of color
Underground Arts film festival

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved