South Philly Food Co-op finally opens after a decade of development

After 10 years of organizing and fundraising, South Philly Food Co-op is finally open.

The community-owned, full-service grocery store officially opened its doors right before Christmas, offering the neighborhood fresh, local and sustainable groceries.

The store currently offers products from national brands and more than 20 local and regional vendors, with plans to add even more Philly-area suppliers in the coming months.

The grocery store features seasonal, organic produce from Lancaster Farm Fresh Co-op, pasture-raised meats from Stryker Farm, fresh fish from family-owned Samuels Seafood Co. and local, dairy-farmed cheeses from Third Wheel Cheese Company, among its mix of local products.

For pantry staples, the store has a buy-in-bulk section with items like beans, flour, granola, nuts and more.



The 3,300-square-foot store is located at 2031 S. Juniper St. and is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Due to COVID-19, the store is currently limiting the number of shoppers allowed inside at one time to 12 people. Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. is reserved for at-risk shoppers only.

South Philly Co-op has an online store, too, offering local delivery through a partnership with Bloc Delivery. A curbside pickup program will begin soon.



Although South Philly Food Co-op is member-based, everyone is welcome to shop. Membership comes with exclusive perks such as member sales, discount days and exclusive access to the Shop South Philly program.