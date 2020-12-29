More Culture:

December 29, 2020

South Philly Food Co-op finally opens after a decade of development

The community-owned grocery store features locally-sourced products

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Grocery Stores
South Philly Co-op Courtesy of/Albert Yee

South Philly Co-op is now open. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 12 customers are allowed inside at one time. There are two checkout registers with plexiglass barriers and one mobile register.

After 10 years of organizing and fundraising, South Philly Food Co-op is finally open.

The community-owned, full-service grocery store officially opened its doors right before Christmas, offering the neighborhood fresh, local and sustainable groceries.

RELATED: Food & Wine includes Philly cheesesteak in 'The Best Dishes We Ate in 2020'

The store currently offers products from national brands and more than 20 local and regional vendors, with plans to add even more Philly-area suppliers in the coming months.

The grocery store features seasonal, organic produce from Lancaster Farm Fresh Co-op, pasture-raised meats from Stryker Farm, fresh fish from family-owned Samuels Seafood Co. and local, dairy-farmed cheeses from Third Wheel Cheese Company, among its mix of local products.

For pantry staples, the store has a buy-in-bulk section with items like beans, flour, granola, nuts and more.

The 3,300-square-foot store is located at 2031 S. Juniper St. and is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Due to COVID-19, the store is currently limiting the number of shoppers allowed inside at one time to 12 people. Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. is reserved for at-risk shoppers only.

South Philly Co-op has an online store, too, offering local delivery through a partnership with Bloc Delivery. A curbside pickup program will begin soon.

Although South Philly Food Co-op is member-based, everyone is welcome to shop. Membership comes with exclusive perks such as member sales, discount days and exclusive access to the Shop South Philly program.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Grocery Stores Philaelphia South Philly Shopping

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles should tank their Week 17 game vs. Washington
082220HowieRoseman_AP

Senior Health

103-year-old woman first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in N.J. nursing homes
NJ nursing home vaccines

Investigations

Man charged after missing Pennsylvania woman found dead in Butler Township
Erica Schultz Pennsylvania

Sponsored

John McMullen: Time runs out on Eagles. Is Doug Pederson next?
Eagles_Cowboys_Doug_Pederson_mask_2_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022089.jpg

Music

Eddie Vedder releases acoustic cover of Bruce Springsteen's timeless 'Growin' Up'
Vedder Growin Up

Holiday

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest offering New Year's Eve ice skating
New Year's Eve ice skating

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved