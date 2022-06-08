More News:

June 08, 2022

Third suspect in South Street shooting wanted by Philly police

A combined $30,000 in rewards are being offered for information that leads to his arrest and conviction

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
South Street Shooting Suspect Philadelphia Police/YouTube

Philadelphia police have released surveillance images of a third suspect wanted in connection to Saturday's mass shooting on South Street. Three people died and 11 were injured.

Philadelphia police have released surveillance images of a third suspect wanted in connection to Saturday night's mass shooting on South Street, which left three people dead and 11 injured. 

Investigators believe the suspect may have fired a .40 caliber gun that killed Alexis Quinn, 27, one of two innocent bystanders who died during the incident, FOX29 reports. Kristopher Minners, 22, was the other. 

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest and conviction. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering another $10,000. 

Police described the suspect as a tall, heavy-set male in his late teens who was wearing a black hoodie with distinctive markings when the shooting occurred. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by civilians, police said. Anyone who sees him or has information is asked to call 911 or (215) 686-TIPS.

Investigators said the shooting escalated from a physical altercation between several people. 

Micah Townes was walking along South Street near Quran Garner when they encountered three other people, including Gregory "Japan" Jackson" and Rashaan Vereen, police said. 

After words were exchanged, the altercation became physical and Jackson, 34, eventually shot Townes, police said. Townes allegedly returned fire and killed Jackson. 

There were 17 shots fired between them, prosecutors said. Both men had a license to carry. Townes, whom prosecutors said was defending himself, is not facing charges. 

Vereen, 34, allegedly took part in the brawl and took Jackson's gun as he died. He was arrested Monday night by the U.S. Marshals and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and related offenses. 

Garner, 18, believed to be a friend of Townes, allegedly fired toward the brawl, police said. A police officer shot him in the hand, prompting him to drop his weapon and flee. He has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault on law enforcement officers and related offenses. 

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Philadelphia Shootings Rewards Homcides South Street Philadelphia Police ATF Gun Violence

Videos

Featured

Limited - Live! Jackie Martling

Entertainment heats up at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine

Penn Medicine’s Tara Miller Melanoma Center is a trailblazer for skin cancer treatment

Just In

Must Read

2022 Election

2022 N.J. primary election: Here are results from the key races in South Jersey on Tuesday
New Jersey primary election results

Sponsored

Program recruiting for training and job opportunities as SEPTA bus operators
Limited - WPSI SEPTA

Mental Health

Feeling anxious about returning to the office? There are ways to smooth the transition
Back to office anxiety

Phillies

Do the Phillies still have a realistic path to the postseason?
Phillies-Bryson-Stott-060722_USAT

Food & Drink

Stephen Starr restaurant to replace The Grille at Wells Fargo Center
Starr Restaurant Wells Fargo

Entertainment

Tyler the Creator, Bad Bunny to headline 2022 Made in America lineup
Made in America Festival

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved