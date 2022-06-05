More News:

June 05, 2022

3 people dead, at least 11 others injured after shooting on South Street

Multiple shooters were seen firing into the crowd late Saturday night in Philadelphia's popular dining and shopping destination, police say

By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
South Street Shooting

Three people are confirmed dead and several others were wounded during a shooting on South Street in Philadelphia on Saturday night, police said.

Three people were killed and at least 11 others were injured in a mass shooting late Saturday night on South Street in Philadelphia, police said. 

Gunfire erupted just before midnight around the 200 block of South Street, and police urged residents to avoid the area surrounding 3rd and South streets early on Sunday. At least 14 people were shot, NBC10 reported. Authorities have not yet released names of the victims, though two men and one woman have been confirmed dead. 

Philadelphia Police Department Inspector D.F. Pace spoke at an early Sunday morning news conference on South Street after the shooting, saying that police observed several active shooters in the area, shooting back at one of them, who then dropped his weapon and fled. 

At least two guns were recovered from the scene. Police are set to look at surveillance video from stores and restaurants that were closed on Saturday night to find more information about the shooters. 


"He (police officer) was in about 10 to 15 yards of the shooter watching this person shoot into the crowd when the officer engaged the shooter," Pace told CNN. "You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street just as they do veery single weekend when this shooting broke out." 

Numerous police officers were patrolling the area on Saturday night, as is typical for the weekends, especially during the summer months. 

No additional identifying information has been provided about shooting suspects. Police told 6abc on Sunday that the victims who were killed include a 26-year-old woman, 22-year-old man and 34-year-old man. 

The Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit organization that tracks shootings throughout the United States has counted 239 mass shootings in the country so far in 2022. The organization defines a mass shooting as any shooting with at least four injuries or deaths, not including the shooter. 

This story is still developing. Check back for updates.

