More News:

November 30, 2018

Brian 'Sludge' Haddad departs from SportsRadio 94WIP

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Media Radio
102016_WIP-radio-Mic iStock/File

When it comes to Philly sports talk radio, there's always something happening.

The sound of SportsRadio 94WIP's spots and promos will soon have a different signature to them.

Brian Haddad, affectionately known as Sludge, announced Friday will be his final day as the station's Creative Director. He's accepted a new position in another city but did specify where or what he'll be doing. He had also launched a podcast with Matt Battle that appears to be ending with his departure.

Haddad released a statement Friday morning on Twitter.

"Working at WIP has been an experience of a lifetime," Haddad said. "I recall my first show late at night when callers, one of them Levi (RIP), actually wanted to start an argument with me without knowing who I was. In the commercial break I said to my producer. 'This is hilarious.' Some of the fights were epic. But it was all in fun. I'll mostly remember the passion of this city."

Sludge came to 94WIP in 2012 and hosted the station's evening show for a period after Josh Innes, now in Houston, moved to the afternoons. He was eventually replaced in that slot by Jon Marks, who now works afternoons with Ike Reese. Joe Giglio is the station's evening host currently.

Haddad created the majority of the station's promo production and voiceovers.

"I don't have a total but it has to be over 20,000 pieces of production in seven years," Haddad wrote. "Better ice down the editing hand."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Media Radio Philadelphia Sportsradio 94WIP

Videos

Just In

Must Read

NBA

Sixers' Elton Brand: 'Joel Embiid made me an NBA general manager'
113018_Elton-Brand_Usat

Food & Drink

Wawa enters the craft beer arena with 2SP Brewing collaboration
2SP Wawa coffee stout collab

Crime

Ocean Township man charged with killing brother's family, burning their estate to 'conceal' alleged crime
Paul J. Caneiro

Phillies

Live MLB free agency updates: The latest news and rumors surrounding the Phillies
1015_Phillies_Management_USAT

Weekend

Weekend picks: Ice bar, Deck the Alley, ugly sweater party and more
Lemon Hill Mansion in Fairmount Park

Men's Health

Researchers are testing a new form of male birth control — and it's a gel
men-male-birth-control-pexels

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 112718 - 237-47-S-18th-St-10A

The Barclay. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Rittenhouse Square views, 2,338 SF. $7,750
Allan Domb - 112718 - 2031-Locust-St-602

The Carlyle. 2 bedrooms + den, 3 bathrooms, completely renovated. 1,367 SF. $2,950
Listed by