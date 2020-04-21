More Culture:

April 21, 2020

Spotify launches curated playlists to help listeners find new podcasts

One playlist focuses on popular true crime-related content

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Spotify announced the roll out of editor-curated podcast playlists. There are three flagship playlists: Best Podcasts of the Week, Crime Scene and Brain Snacks.

Spotify is making it easier to find your next binge-worthy podcast to listen to while hanging out at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the digital music service announced the roll out of editor-curated podcast playlists in six countries, including the U.S.

"For years, Spotify's flagship music playlists like RapCaviar, Hot Country, and ¡Viva Latino! have helped listeners discover their new favorite artists and can't miss music," the announcement states. "Now, we're bringing the same expertise that we put into our curated music playlists to podcasts."

While most of the playlists are specific to each country, there are three "flagship" playlists. They are Best Podcasts of the Week, a collection of hand-picked episodes from a wide range of genres that will update each Tuesday; Crime Scene, which includes popular true crime-related content updated weekly; and Brain Snacks, updated every other week and featuring factoids for listeners to learn something new in 20 minutes or less.

Each of those Spotify playlists is embedded below:

To see all the playlists in the U.S., open Spotify's search tab, click "Podcasts" and then click "Podcast Playlists."

