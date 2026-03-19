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March 19, 2026

Spring block party returns under the El in Fishtown this weekend

Evil Genius’ event will feature beer, music, a food truck and local vendors.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Spring
Sprung Under the El Festival Evil Genius Provided Courtesy/Aversa PR & Events

Crowds gather in Fishtown for Evil Genius’ “Sprung!” block party with beer, food and music under the El.

Fishtown will mark the start of spring with a block party outside Evil Genius Beer Company this weekend.

The brewery’s “Sprung!” Block Party will take over the 1700 block of North Front Street on Saturday, March 21, from noon to 6 p.m., with music, local vendors and food set up beneath the Market-Frankford Line.

The event is free, open to all ages, and both family- and dog-friendly.

Attendees can grab beers from an outdoor tent and browse a mix of local vendors selling vintage goods, handmade jewelry, Philly-themed apparel and pet accessories. A glitter bar and other pop-ups will also be part of the market.

MooCheeze food truck will be on site, and DJ Drini will play throughout the afternoon.

The event kicks off Evil Genius’ “Under the El” block party series, which brings outdoor events to the space outside its Fishtown taproom.

Sprung! Spring Block Party

Saturday, March 21 from noon to 6 p.m.
Under the Market-Frankford Line
1700 block of N. Front St.,
Philadelphia, PA 19122

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Festivals Spring Fishtown Evil Genius Beer

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