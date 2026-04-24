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April 24, 2026

Springton Manor Farm’s Sheep + Wool Day will bring live shearing, food trucks and family activities to Chester County

The free May 2 event in Glenmoore will feature ongoing sheep shearing, fiber arts demos and kid-friendly attractions.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Family-Friendly Farms
Springton Manor Farm - Sheep Provided Courtesy/Chester County Parks + Preservation

The Chester County Parks + Preservation’s annual Sheep + Wool Day will be held on Saturday, May 2, at Springton Manor Farm.

Springton Manor Farm will host its annual Sheep + Wool Day on Saturday, May 2, inviting visitors to see how wool goes from sheep to finished product during a free, family-friendly event in Chester County.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include food trucks, along with a full slate of activities centered on the farm’s flock. Live sheep shearing, the main attraction, will take place throughout the day as the animals shed their winter wool.

Attendees can also watch fleece spinning and weaving demonstrations, offering a closer look at how raw wool is turned into usable fiber. Animal education programs hosted by Penn State Extension’s 4-H clubs and the Indian Run Environmental Center will be held on site.

Families can expect inflatables, face painting, wagon rides and hands-on crafts, plus the chance to explore the farm’s Great Barn, which showcases Chester County’s agricultural history.

Parking is free at Springton Manor Elementary School, 400 Fairview Road, with shuttle buses running to the farm. Limited on-site parking, including accessible spaces, will be available. 

Sheep + Wool Day

Saturday, May 2 | 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Springton Manor Farm
860 Springton Rd.
Glenmoore, PA 19343
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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