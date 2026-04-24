Springton Manor Farm’s Sheep + Wool Day will bring live shearing, food trucks and family activities to Chester County

Springton Manor Farm will host its annual Sheep + Wool Day on Saturday, May 2, inviting visitors to see how wool goes from sheep to finished product during a free, family-friendly event in Chester County.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include food trucks, along with a full slate of activities centered on the farm’s flock. Live sheep shearing, the main attraction, will take place throughout the day as the animals shed their winter wool.

Attendees can also watch fleece spinning and weaving demonstrations, offering a closer look at how raw wool is turned into usable fiber. Animal education programs hosted by Penn State Extension’s 4-H clubs and the Indian Run Environmental Center will be held on site.

Families can expect inflatables, face painting, wagon rides and hands-on crafts, plus the chance to explore the farm’s Great Barn, which showcases Chester County’s agricultural history.

Parking is free at Springton Manor Elementary School, 400 Fairview Road, with shuttle buses running to the farm. Limited on-site parking, including accessible spaces, will be available.

Saturday, May 2 | 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Springton Manor Farm

860 Springton Rd.

Glenmoore, PA 19343

Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.