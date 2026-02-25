More News:

February 25, 2026

President Trump gives nod to Philly's history during State of Union address focused on economy, immigration

The Republican acknowledged America's 250th birthday in a speech that defended his economic approach and called on Congress to pass voter ID legislation.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics Donald Trump
Trump state of the union Daniel Torok/White House Flickr

President Donald Trump acknowledged Philadelphia's history as the birthplace of America during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

President Donald Trump opened and closed his State of the Union address on Tuesday with nods to Philadelphia and the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

That anniversary, Trump said, will mark 250 years of "liberty and triumph, progress and freedom, in the most incredible and exceptional nation ever to exist on the face of the Earth." The entire country will celebrate the anniversary, but eyes will be on Philadelphia as the birthplace of the America. 

MORE: Who are Pa. and N.J. lawmakers bringing as guests to the State of the Union?

In concluding his speech, which lasted a record 1 hour and 47 minutes, Trump circled back to the nation's roots.  

"From the sun kissed shores of Florida to the endless fields of the Dakotas and from the historic streets of Philadelphia to right here in our nation's capital, Washington D.C., the Golden Age of America is upon us," Trump said. "The revolution that began in 1776 has not ended; it still continues because the flame of liberty and independence still burns in the heart of every American patriot."

Trump often used the speech to defend his approach to the economy and immigration. In praising the Working Families Tax Cut Act, his sweeping tax relief law enacted last summer, Trump pointed to Megan Hemhauser. The Northeastern Pennsylvania woman homeschools her children during the day and bartends at night while her husband works overtime, Trump said. He said her family will receive an extra $5,000 in tax benefits this year, "cutting her tax bill in more than half." Hemhauser, a mother of two, also was present at Trump's rally in Mount Pocono in December. 

Throughout the speech, Trump criticized Democratic lawmakers and held firm to his stance against immigration. He called for funding to be reinstated to the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Lawmakers had refused to fund DHS after the Trump administration's immigration crackdown in Minnesota, where ICE agents killed two people. Trump, though, did not mention Minnesota in his address.

Trump also urged Congress to pass legislation that would require people to show a photo ID when voting and to present proof of citizenship when registering. And he called for lawmakers to pass bills that would bar lawmakers from trading stocks based on insider information and ban undocumented immigrations from receiving commercial drivers licenses. But he otherwise did not lay out a legislative agenda.

Trump brought up sports several times, including the FIFA World Cup, which will hold several matches in Philadelphia this summer. Trump also boasted about the 2028 summer Olympics, which will be held in Los Angeles, and brought out Olympic men's hockey team, which won the gold medal game in Milan. Their appearance was among the few moments that brought members of both political parties to their feet. 

Some Democratic lawmakers skipped the State of Union, including Rep. Dwight Evans, whose district spans much of Philadelphia, Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, who represents Delaware County and portions of Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker. Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman (D), who is often seen in sweats, dressed up for the occasion and shook Trump's hand as he entered.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politics Donald Trump Philadelphia Speeches Semiquincentennial State Of The Union Government Congress Philadelphia 250 Pennsylvania

Videos

Featured

IBEW Admit One

Local 98 continues the tradition of helping the Philadelphia Mummers Parade
Purchased giving key to the new house to happy young couple

The 2026 home lending landscape

Just In

Must Read

Education

In plan to close 20 schools, district says it's learned from 2013

Penn Treaty

Sponsored

UHC decision puts patients at risk

Limited - Jefferson Health United Haalthcare

Women's Health

Women's arteries are less clogged than men's, but that doesn't protect them from heart attack risks

Women Heart Health

History

Pennsylvania Hospital to open museum on its 275-year history

Pennsylvania Hospital Museum

Festivals

Philly Beer Fest returns Saturday with tastings from regional breweries

philly beer fest photo

Eagles

Seven takeaways from Howie Roseman's and Nick Sirianni's NFL Combine press conferences

022526HowieRoseman

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved