Cops can now issue $100 fines for breaking the stay-at-home order in Philadelphia

Cops in Philadelphia can now issue citations, some with tickets of up to $100, to those breaking social distancing guidelines.

Citations can be issued to people out in public who don't follow the statewide stay-at-home order, City Managing Director Brian Abernathy announced in a briefing Tuesday, according to the Inquirer.

All residents who are not essential workers, or who are not performing essential tasks like buying groceries, seeking medical help or exercising, can be fined if they are found outside of their homes.

Tickets will cite residents for failure to disperse or disturbing the peace, Billy Penn reported. The $100 penalty is the fine amount already associated with these violations.

A stay-at-home order by Gov. Tom Wolf currently is in place for all of Pennsylvania.

Public group gatherings, in particular, will be noticed for violating the stay-at-home order, since residents should not be outdoors except when going to or from essential businesses. While outside for activities like exercise, people should practice social distancing and stay at least six feet apart from each other.