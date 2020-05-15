More Sports:

May 15, 2020

Straight Shooters: Becky Lynch pregnant, Mike Tyson in AEW, and more

Nick Piccone
By Nick Piccone
PhillyVoice Contributor
Becky Lynch relinquished the Raw Women's Championship on Monday night, making Money in the Bank winner, Asuka, the new champion.

Becky Lynch is pregnant! Mike Tyson will appear at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view! The 25-year-anniversary of the very first In Your House pay-per-view is here! 

On the heels of NXT announcing they're bringing back the "In Your House" name for NXT TakeOver on June 7, we have special content in store on this episode. Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson discuss Lynch being pregnant and offer their congratulations to her and Seth Rollins, talk about Mike Tyson appearing for AEW and if it might lead to something more than just an appearance and live commentate the last 40 minutes of the very first In Your House pay-per-view - 25 years later.

You can listen to the entire episode below.  

