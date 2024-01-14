Shooting in Strawberry Mansion leaves 2 dead, 4 injured, police say

Two people are dead and four others are injured following a mass shooting that took place early Sunday morning in Strawberry Mansion, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at a home being used as an "illegal speakeasy" on the 2400 block of Myrtlewood Street, 6ABC reported. The victims range in age from 22 to 53 years old, authorities say.

When officers responded to the home, they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds, NBC10 reported. A 53-year-old man who was shot in the head was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 41-year-old man who was shot in the chest and thigh was pronounced dead shortly after he was taken to a nearby hospital, authorities say. A 42-year-old man who was shot in the hand was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police say.

Three other people — who investigators believe were injured in the incident — arrived at local hospitals in private vehicles, including a 22-year-old female who was shot in the right leg, a 28-year-old man who was three times in his leg and hip and a 33-year-old woman who was shot twice in her left arm, according to NBC10. These individuals were listed in stable condition, authorities say.

Investigators believe the gunman fired at least 10 shots during the shooting. Bullets were left scattered across the street, 6ABC reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities say no arrests have been made and the motive has not yet been determined.