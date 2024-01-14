More News:

January 14, 2024

Shooting in Strawberry Mansion leaves 2 dead, 4 injured, police say

The mass shooting, which took place at what authorities call an 'illegal speakeasy,' occurred just before 1 a.m. Sunday

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
strawberry mansion mass shooting speakeasy Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Police are investigating a mass shooting that took place early Sunday morning at an 'illegal speakeasy' in Strawberry Mansion. Two people were killed and four others were injured in the incident, according to authorities

Two people are dead and four others are injured following a mass shooting that took place early Sunday morning in Strawberry Mansion, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at a home being used as an "illegal speakeasy" on the 2400 block of Myrtlewood Street, 6ABC reported. The victims range in age from 22 to 53 years old, authorities say.

MORE: Person on Market-Frankford Line tracks struck and killed by SEPTA train

When officers responded to the home, they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds, NBC10 reported. A 53-year-old man who was shot in the head was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 41-year-old man who was shot in the chest and thigh was pronounced dead shortly after he was taken to a nearby hospital, authorities say. A 42-year-old man who was shot in the hand was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police say.

Three other people — who investigators believe were injured in the incident — arrived at local hospitals in private vehicles, including a 22-year-old female who was shot in the right leg, a 28-year-old man who was three times in his leg and hip and a 33-year-old woman who was shot twice in her left arm, according to NBC10. These individuals were listed in stable condition, authorities say.

Investigators believe the gunman fired at least 10 shots during the shooting. Bullets were left scattered across the street, 6ABC reported. 

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities say no arrests have been made and the motive has not yet been determined.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Philadelphia Crime Police Strawberry Mansion

Videos

Featured

Limited - WSFS New Banking Office Ribbon Cutting

WSFS celebrates grand opening of new banking office and Wiss Fiss Lounge
Limited - Man Looking out a window uncertain

A guy’s guide to sexual health: What every man should know

Just In

Must Read

Business

Wissahickon Brewing Co. plans to open new taproom and kombucha brewery in Olde Kensington
Wissahickon Brewing New

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 and Building Trades announce The Superhero Project as charity partner for 2024 All Star Labor Classic
Limited - Building Trades - Kelly and Ryan Ross

Illness

COVID-19 is surging again in Philly, but hospitalizations and deaths are not
COVID-19 surge Philly

Entertainment

Next In Line Comedy, known for hosting pop-up shows, now has its own club
Next In Line Comedy Club

Flyers

Jamie Drysdale shines in Flyers debut to the embrace of his new city
Jamie-Drysdale-Flyers-Canadiens-1.11.2024-NHL.jpg

Arts & Culture

'Unhoused' exhibit at Mütter Museum explores homelessness as public health issue
Homeless exhibit Mütter

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved