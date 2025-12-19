Street art and hip-hop fuel a fundraiser for people experiencing homelessness in Kensington

A street art and hip-hop fundraiser in Kensington will bring artists, musicians and neighbors together for a day of creativity and community.

UNDER THE EL takes place Sunday, Jan. 11, from 1 to 10 p.m. at Vizion Gallery beneath the Market-Frankford Line. Organized by Recovery Done Simple and RDS & Friends, the event raises funds that go directly to people experiencing homelessness in the neighborhood.

Throughout the day, attendees can browse original street art, prints and installations from artists across the country. Raffles and merchandise sales will also be part of the fundraiser, and a jacket drive will be held on-site to collect winter coats for neighbors in need.

Live hip-hop performances are scheduled from Philadelphia artists Reef the Lost Cauze and DJ Sat One. Graffiti pioneer Cornbread is also expected to appear, offering a rare, living connection to the city’s street art history.

The event is intended to function as both a cultural gathering and a response to the ongoing homelessness crisis in Kensington, centered on art and music.

Jan. 11 from 1-10 p.m.

Vizion Gallery

3312 Kensington Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19134

