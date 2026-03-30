Strut Your Mutt will bring a dog egg hunt, adoptable pups and spring outfits to Chester County

A dog-focused spring festival is coming to Chester County next month.

Strut Your Mutt will take place Saturday, April 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ludwig’s Corner Show Grounds in Glenmoore.

The free event is open to the public and will include a dog-friendly egg hunt, local pet vendors and adoptable dogs from area rescues. Attendees also can take photos with a spring-themed bunny and try out dog agility courses.

Food trucks will be on-site with options for both people and dogs.

Attendees are encouraged to dress their pets in spring outfits like florals, bow ties or bunny ears. Prizes will be awarded for the best dressed and most creative looks.

Registration is encouraged in advance to help organizers plan for attendance, but on-site registration will also be available. All dogs must be up to date on vaccinations and must remain on a leash.

Saturday, April 11, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Ludwig's Corner Show Grounds

5 Nantmeal Road

Glenmoore, PA 19343

Free (registration is encouraged)

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