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March 30, 2026

Strut Your Mutt will bring a dog egg hunt, adoptable pups and spring outfits to Chester County

The free April event invites attendees to dress up their dogs, shop local vendors and spend the day outdoors.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Dogs
Strut Your Mutt Spring Festival Provided Courtesy/BarkHop Studio

Dogs and their owners will gather at the spring festival with an egg hunt, vendors and adoptable pets.

A dog-focused spring festival is coming to Chester County next month.

Strut Your Mutt will take place Saturday, April 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ludwig’s Corner Show Grounds in Glenmoore. 

The free event is open to the public and will include a dog-friendly egg hunt, local pet vendors and adoptable dogs from area rescues. Attendees also can take photos with a spring-themed bunny and try out dog agility courses.

Food trucks will be on-site with options for both people and dogs.

Attendees are encouraged to dress their pets in spring outfits like florals, bow ties or bunny ears. Prizes will be awarded for the best dressed and most creative looks.

Registration is encouraged in advance to help organizers plan for attendance, but on-site registration will also be available. All dogs must be up to date on vaccinations and must remain on a leash.

Strut Your Mutt Spring Festival

Saturday, April 11, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Ludwig's Corner Show Grounds
5 Nantmeal Road
Glenmoore, PA 19343
Free (registration is encouraged)

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 


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