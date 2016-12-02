Suburban authorities seek help in solving 1993 murder of young woman

Montgomery County detectives are asking the public's help to solve the 23-year-old murder of a woman at a SEPTA train station.

The body of Julie Barnyock was found in the SEPTA/Conrail freight yard in Lansdale on Dec. 2, 1993.

On Friday officials reached out to the public asking for assistance to solve the murder and publicly remind that a $10,000 reward still available to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the killer.

Source/Montgomery County District Attorney's Office Julie Barnyock

Barnyock, 18, arrived at the Lansdale Train Station on SEPTA's R5 Regional Rail train about 11:40 on Monday, November 8, 1993. She called her parents for a ride home.

Barnyock's father went to the train station to pick her up but was unable to locate his daughter. The next day, she was reported missing to the New Britain Police Department by her parents.

Three weeks later, on Dec. 2, 1993, Barnyock's body was discovered in the freight yard. An autopsy determined the death was homicide by blunt force head injury.

"There is no such thing as a cold case in Montgomery County," District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said in a statement. "We continue to work with Lansdale police in following up on several leads we received this year. We've interviewed hundreds of people about Julie's murder since it happened, and we've re-interviewed man in the last several years.

"We want to find her murderer and bring justice to this family that has been grieving for 23 years now with no closure."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368 or the Lansdale Police Department at 610-270-0977.

