Sixers release hype video ahead of 2026-27 season opener

October 20, 2026
NEW YORK – On the eve of the beginning of one of the most anticipated seasons in team history, the Sixers released their annual hype video on Monday night, featuring newcomers LeBron James and Jaylen Brown as well as returning franchise cornerstones Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe:
the time has come. @Bloom_Energy pic.twitter.com/7rnaQnwRZF— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 20, 2026
"Environment is going to be tough," veteran guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope said after Tuesday morning's shootaround. "There's going to be a lot of people in here. Their ring ceremony night. It's going to be a long night for us, but it's going to be competitive. I know they're going to come out ready, but we’ve just got to be ready as well."