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October 20, 2026

Sixers release hype video ahead of 2026-27 season opener

The Sixers kick off their season on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, where LeBron James and Jaylen Brown will make their team debuts.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Jaylen 10.,20.26 Bill Streicher/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LeBron James is not the only household name making his Sixers debut on Tuesday night.

NEW YORK – On the eve of the beginning of one of the most anticipated seasons in team history, the Sixers released their annual hype video on Monday night, featuring newcomers LeBron James and Jaylen Brown as well as returning franchise cornerstones Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe:

The Sixers will kick off their 2026-27 regular-season schedule on Tuesday night when they face the defending champions; the Sixers will watch the New York Knicks receive their rings and raise a banner before trying to spoil their night.

"Environment is going to be tough," veteran guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope said after Tuesday morning's shootaround. "There's going to be a lot of people in here. Their ring ceremony night. It's going to be a long night for us, but it's going to be competitive. I know they're going to come out ready, but we’ve just got to be ready as well."

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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