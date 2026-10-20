Sixers release hype video ahead of 2026-27 season opener

NEW YORK – On the eve of the beginning of one of the most anticipated seasons in team history, the Sixers released their annual hype video on Monday night, featuring newcomers LeBron James and Jaylen Brown as well as returning franchise cornerstones Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe:



The Sixers will kick off their 2026-27 regular-season schedule on Tuesday night when they face the defending champions; the Sixers will watch the New York Knicks receive their rings and raise a banner before trying to spoil their night.