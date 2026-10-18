30+ Halloween events in Philly, the suburbs and South Jersey

Halloween plans don’t have to wait until Oct. 31. Around Philadelphia, the suburbs and South Jersey, the weeks leading up to the holiday are filled with neighborhood trick-or-treating, glowing pumpkins, haunted houses and costume parties. There are options nearby in Lambertville and Wilmington, too.

Whether you’re taking the kids out for candy, looking for a scare or planning a night with friends, here are Halloween events and experiences to check out. Follow the links for full schedules, ticket information and more details.

This guide will be updated with more Halloween events as they’re announced.

TRICK-OR-TREATING AND HALLOWEEN FESTIVALS

South Jersey: Kids can dress up and collect candy at 12 stops throughout Storybook Land in Egg Harbor Township on Oct. 24-25. The Halloween weekends are designed for young families without scary attractions. Tickets cost $42.95 and must be purchased online in advance. Read more.

Philly: Follow a trick-or-treat trail, enter a costume contest and shop from more than 40 vendors at Piazza Alta in Northern Liberties on Saturday, Oct. 24. The block party runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dogs are welcome, and admission is free with an RSVP. Read more.

Philly: Kids and pets can compete in costume contests during Tacony’s free Halloween festival on Saturday, Oct. 24. The 6800 and 6900 blocks of Torresdale Avenue will close from noon to 6 p.m. for carnival games, live music, food and prizes. Read more.

Suburbs: Trick-or-treat at William Penn’s estate in Morrisville from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25. The free afternoon includes pumpkin decorating, cider pressing and a witch trial recreation. Children with food allergies can collect prizes from teal pumpkins. Read more.

Philly: Families can trick-or-treat inside Eastern State Penitentiary in Fairmount from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25. A scavenger hunt, story time, art activities and live music are also planned. Admission is free for kids in costume and their accompanying caregivers. No reservations are required. Read more.

Philly: Spend Halloween shopping from more than 80 craft vendors, carving pumpkins and listening to live music on East Passyunk Avenue. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, with costume contests and a Creepy Crawl for candy at participating businesses. Read more.

Across the region: Kids in costume can get a free meal at Friendly’s on Saturday, Oct. 31, with the purchase of an adult entrée. The Halloween offer is available at all locations, giving families an option for a meal before or after trick-or-treating. Read more.

PUMPKINS, DISPLAYS AND LESS-SCARY OUTINGS

Philly: Explore a zombie bunker, glowing displays and interactive games inside the former Forever 21 at Fashion District Philadelphia. Halloween House has 10 themed rooms and runs through Nov. 1. The indoor Center City attraction has no live scare actors or jump scares. Read more.

Philly: See a cottage covered in hundreds of pumpkins and explore the scarecrow walk at Morris Arboretum in Northwest Philadelphia. Halloween activities include costume storytime Oct. 21, a bat program Oct. 28 and carnivorous-plant crafts Oct. 29. Storytime and crafts are included with admission; the bat program costs extra and requires registration. Read more.

Philly: Franklin Square’s Philadelphia-themed mini-golf course gets Halloween decorations and evening fog and lighting effects through Nov. 1. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for children. The neighboring Boo-zy Bar serves cocktails and mocktails Thursday through Sunday evenings. Read more.

Philly: Find 10,000 pumpkins, a pumpkin-smashing zone and scarecrow archery at Liberty Point on the Delaware waterfront through Nov. 1. Cityside Pumpkin Patch also has seasonal food and drinks. Tickets are listed from $13.90, with pumpkins included in select packages or available to buy separately. Read more.

Lambertville: Follow a free Halloween trail through Lambertville to find handmade displays by retired art teacher Dolores Dragan. The scenes are spread across businesses and community spaces through Oct. 31. An online map helps families plan their own walk around town. Read more.

Suburbs: More than 150 handmade scarecrows line the walkways at Peddler’s Village in Bucks County through Monday, Oct. 26. Admission to the outdoor display is free, and the creations come from Philadelphia-area residents and organizations. Read more.

South Jersey: Take an 18-mile train ride from Woodstown to Fenwick Grove for pumpkin picking, fall games and activities on Oct. 24-25. Departures are scheduled for 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets are listed from $35 and include one pumpkin. Read more.

Suburbs: Nearly 500 jack-o’-lanterns will light up the Delaware Canal in Yardley after sundown each evening from Oct. 25-31. The display is free. Families can help carve pumpkins during the Oct. 25 Carve-O-Thon, then return after dark to find their creations beside the water. Read more.

HAUNTED HOUSES AND GHOST TOURS

Philly: Explore five haunted houses, including an expanded vampire-themed Crypt, at Eastern State Penitentiary on select nights through Nov. 7. The Fairmount festival also has performances, bars and food. Attendees can bypass the haunted-house section entirely; Nov. 6-7 features a holiday-horror finale. Read more.

Philly: More than 40 scare actors, animatronics and three new rooms fill a former textile mill in Manayunk on select nights through Nov. 7. Lincoln Mill’s general admission costs $38 online. Separate walking tours follow the canal for local history and ghost stories. Read more.

Philly: Walk through Fort Mifflin by candlelight while hearing its history and stories of reported spirits on Oct. 22-23. The roughly hourlong tours use no actors or Halloween decorations. Tickets cost $20 in advance or $22 at the door, if available. Read more.

South Jersey: Ride through Salem County after dark and stop at Fenwick Grove for live ghost stories and local folklore. The remaining scheduled excursion leaves Woodstown at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Tickets are listed from $35. Bring a small flashlight for the outdoor stop. Read more.

Philly: Solve clues tied to landmarks, cemeteries and ghost stories during a team scavenger hunt through historic Philadelphia on Saturday, Oct. 31. The two-hour hunt starts at Washington Square at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $22 and must be purchased in advance. Read more.

Philly: Bring a flashlight for a guided Halloween-night walk through Laurel Hill East, with stories about people who lived in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Soul Crawl runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, with drinks around fire pits afterward. General admission costs $25. Read more.

HALLOWEEN PARTIES AND THEMED BARS

Philly: Giant skeletons, flying ghosts, animatronic monsters and a haunted forest fill Cavanaugh’s River Deck through Oct. 31. The waterfront bar has themed drinks and fall food, plus a reggaeton party Oct. 23 and a Halloween celebration Oct. 31. Cover charges and ticket requirements vary. Read more.

Philly: Look for ravens, Headless Horseman imagery and a hidden black cat at Newsroom Philly’s Halloween pop-up in Northern Liberties through Nov. 1. Edgar Allan Poe and Sleepy Hollow also inspire the drinks, including a smoky mezcal cocktail and a Pumpkin Spice Old Fashioned. Reservations are encouraged. Read more.

Suburbs: Actors playing the Sanderson Sisters lead interactive shows inside Montgomery Mall’s former Hot Topic in North Wales. The main performances run Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 8 for ages 21 and older. Tickets are listed from $35, plus taxes and fees; select Fridays have other programming. Read more.

South Jersey: Watch divers carve pumpkins underwater at Adventure Aquarium’s 21-and-older Halloween party in Camden on Thursday, Oct. 29. From 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., attendees can explore the aquarium after hours, visit candy stations and see glowing pumpkin displays. Tickets cost $44.99, and cocktails are sold separately. Read more.

Philly: Historic dancing mania inspires the Mütter Museum’s Halloween party on Friday, Oct. 30. Start with music and drinks in the garden, then explore a theatrical 16th-century village with costumed actors and pop-up performances. The 21-and-older event runs from 6 to 11 p.m. Tickets cost $85. Read more.

Philly: Dress for a Carnival of Curiosities at Glen Foerd’s riverfront estate on Friday, Oct. 30. The masquerade ball includes dinner, an open bar, music by the West Philadelphia Orchestra, dancing and a Rathskeller after-party. Tickets cost $250. Masks and costumes are encouraged. Read more.

Philly: Move between DJs, live music, a silent disco and mechanical bull riding at Stateside Live!’s Halloween party in South Philadelphia on Saturday, Oct. 31. Doors open at 7 p.m. for ages 21 and older. Costume contests will award more than $2,500 in cash and prizes. Read more.

Philly: Morgan’s Pier closes its fall season with a Halloween Bash and “Drink the Bar Dry” party on Saturday, Oct. 31. Before then, the Delaware waterfront bar offers daily pumpkin carving until 8 p.m., with $5 small pumpkins and $10 large ones. Individual events may require tickets or a cover. Read more.

Wilmington: Celebrate Halloween inside a former bank vault beneath The Quoin Hotel on Saturday, Oct. 31. Simmer Down’s party begins at 6 p.m., with free admission and one complimentary cocktail or mocktail for attendees in costume. Read more.

HALLOWEEN SHOWS AND CONCERTS

Philly: Wednesday Addams brings home a boyfriend, setting up an awkward family dinner in “The Addams Family: The Musical” at Walnut Street Theatre through Nov. 1. The Philadelphia production also has Halloween-week ticket offers, including a $35 ticket price for the 7 p.m. Oct. 31 performance. Read more.

Suburbs: Hear Halloween music by candlelight at Media Theatre at 6:45 or 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. The tentative program includes music from “Stranger Things” and “Thriller.” The hourlong concert is open to ages 8 and older, with tickets listed from $37 plus fees. Read more.

Philly: Third Eye Blind brings its “All Aboard the Ghost Ship” Halloween concert to The Fillmore in Fishtown on Saturday, Oct. 31. It will be the band’s second straight Halloween show at the Philadelphia venue. Read more.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.