A billboard is handing out free Halloween candy at Dilworth Park

Forget knocking on doors. This Halloween, people in Center City can get free candy from a billboard.

Farmers Insurance is bringing an interactive candy-dispensing billboard to Dilworth Park, where people can stop by for a free bag of Halloween treats Thursday, Oct. 29, through Saturday, Oct. 31.

The billboard is located near the 15th Street/City Hall subway station, where Market Street meets 15th Street. People can interact with the display to receive candy, with a mix of chocolate, fruity and sour treats available.

The giveaway runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day and is free and open to the public.

Farmers Insurance Halloween Candy Billboard

Dates: Thursday, Oct. 29, through Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026

Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily

Location: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th St., near the 15th Street/City Hall subway station, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Admission: Free

Activities: Interactive billboard dispensing free bags of Halloween candy



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