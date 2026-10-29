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October 29, 2026

A billboard is handing out free Halloween candy at Dilworth Park

The interactive Farmers Insurance display will hand out bags of Halloween treats from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Oct. 31.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Halloween Candy
Farmers Candy Billboard Molly McVety/PhillyVoice

Farmers Insurance installed a billboard in front of City Hall dispensing free bags of candy to passersby.

Forget knocking on doors. This Halloween, people in Center City can get free candy from a billboard.

Farmers Insurance is bringing an interactive candy-dispensing billboard to Dilworth Park, where people can stop by for a free bag of Halloween treats Thursday, Oct. 29, through Saturday, Oct. 31.

The billboard is located near the 15th Street/City Hall subway station, where Market Street meets 15th Street. People can interact with the display to receive candy, with a mix of chocolate, fruity and sour treats available.

The giveaway runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day and is free and open to the public.

Farmers Insurance Halloween Candy Billboard

Dates: Thursday, Oct. 29, through Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026
Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily
Location: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th St., near the 15th Street/City Hall subway station, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Admission: Free
Activities: Interactive billboard dispensing free bags of Halloween candy

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Halloween Candy Dilworth Park Family-Friendly

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