Cavanaugh's River Deck transforms into Haunted Pier for the Halloween season

Giant skeletons and flying ghosts have taken over Cavanaugh's River Deck, which has added a haunted forest and other Halloween decorations to its Delaware River waterfront location through Oct. 31.

The event, called Haunted Pier, features animatronic monsters, fog machines and decorations spread across the bar at 417 N. Columbus Blvd. There's also a new bar next to a haunted forest, along with a series of parties planned leading up to Halloween.

A giant flying skeleton hangs above the main walkway, while ghosts, pumpkins, cornstalks and other decorations are scattered around the property. The main deck also has Halloween photo spots with the Benjamin Franklin Bridge in the background.

Provided Courtesy/Aversa PR & Events

Cavanaugh's has added several themed drinks for the occasion, including Vampire Punch with vodka and cranberry, Witch's Brew with tequila and melon liqueur, and Dark and Spooky with spiced rum and ginger beer. The Black Widow mocktail, made with cola, grenadine and lime, is available as a nonalcoholic option.

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The food menu has gotten a fall update, too, with grilled cheese and tomato soup, chili cheese dogs, candied bacon, sweet potato waffle fries, candied apples and Cracker Jacks.

The remaining October schedule includes Wednesday mug nights, a Halloween reggaeton party on Friday, Oct. 23, and a Halloween night celebration on Saturday, Oct. 31. Some events have separate admission charges or require tickets.

Haunted Pier runs through Oct. 31, with regular hours Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Hours may differ for special events. More information about the schedule, admission and menus is available on Cavanaugh's River Deck's website.

Dates: Through Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026

Hours: Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 7 p.m.-2 a.m.; special event hours may vary

Location: Cavanaugh's River Deck, 417 N. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19123

What to expect: Giant skeletons, flying ghosts, animatronics, a haunted forest, themed cocktails and fall food

Upcoming events: Wednesday mug nights, Oct. 23 Halloween reggaeton party and Oct. 31 Halloween celebration

Admission: Check individual events for cover charges and ticket requirements



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