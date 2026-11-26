The Philadelphia Eagles played by far their most entertaining game of the season, and it was a win on Thanksgiving over the hated Cowboys in Dallas. As always, win or lose, we hand out 10 awards.

1) The 'Warrior' Award 🪖: DeVonta Smith

DeVonta Smith was a star in this game, catching 11 passes on 14 targets for 200 yards and 2 TDs.

JOE MILTON AND DEVONTA SMITH DO IT AGAIN



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Postgame, Smith could barely walk, and even when he was able to make it to his locker stall, he could barely move. A team employee had to help him take his socks off. Given what he looked like after the game, it's remarkable that Smith was able to finish it. He was a warrior.

2) The 'Rocket' Award 🚀: Joe Milton

Nick Sirianni said postgame that Milton "made some throws that only he can make." That's not hyperbole. As they showed on the telecast, one of his TD passes to DeVonta Smith traveled 64 yards in the air.

JOE MILTON GOES DEEP TO DEVONTA SMITH



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In dots form:

Honestly, the Eagles' offensive scheme the rest of the season should center on DeVonta Smith running as far down the field as he can, let Milton heave it, and see if DeVonta can come down with it.

Milton made plays all night against the team that cut him earlier this season. He finished 21 of 31 for 331 yards, 3 TDs, and 1 INT. He also ran for a 15-yard TD.

3) The Ice Water In the Veins Award 🧊🩸: Jake Elliott

Jake Elliott had down seasons in 2024 and 2025, but he has been excellent this season, and he simply doesn't miss ultra-clutch kicks. There was never a doubt on his 59-yard boot to win it.

Jake Elliott with a dagger. pic.twitter.com/5yfomgsZhL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2026

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey missed a 40-yarder, while Elliott made 48- and 59-yard field goals, plus all three of his PATs. Those points mattered.

4) The 'Life Support' Award ⚕️: Ty Robinson

Ty Robinson blocked a punt that was recovered and returned for a touchdown by Kenny Moore. Robinson said after the game that his job was to try to occupy two blockers so that LB Chance Campbell could loop in behind him. However, when a lane opened up for Robinson to run through, he just went for the blocked punt himself and made one of the biggest plays of the game.

Ty Robinson blocked it, Kenny Moore II recovered it. One-score game 🦅



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He also made arguably the biggest defensive play of the game when he sacked Dak Prescott on 4th and 1.

A blocked punt and now a sack for Ty Robinson 🔥



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Robinson looked totally lost as a rookie last season, but he improved in training camp. Vic Fangio even commented that Robinson had been on "life support" before those improvements.

With the Eagles trading away Jordan Davis at the trade deadline, Robinson is getting more opportunities. He made the most of them (and then some) against the Cowboys.

5) The 'Dropping Like Flies' Award 🪰🪰🪰: A bunch of other Eagles starters

In addition to DeVonta Smith walking around like Frankenstein after the game, the Eagles also lost a whole bunch of other starters to injuries. Saquon Barkley (stinger), Cooper DeJean (concussion), Dallas Goedert (shoulder), and Marcus Epps (foot) all left the game and did not return.

The Eagles scored their best win of the season in Dallas, but they added more key players to their already extremely long injury list.

6) The 'Turn That Frown Upside Down' Award 🙃: Nick Sirianni

For the last few months, Sirianni has looked like a defeated man. But ol' fiery Nick was back after the win, lol.

#Eagles HC Nick Sirianni ended up by the stands with fans at the end of the game and had to be brought back to the field. pic.twitter.com/3EFV2f6txi — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 27, 2026

He then started his postgame presser by joking, "I'm exhausted. That was fun."

The last two games must have felt pretty good after the team's seven-game losing streak.

7) The 'Choke Artists' Award 🤢: The Cowboys

The Cowboys blew a 21-point lead to an Eagles offense that was widely regarded as the worst in the NFL. It's hardly the first time this season they choked away a sure win.

In Week 3, the Cowboys had a mix of dumb play calls, mental errors, time management mistakes, and horrendous late-game defense in a game they blew against the Ravens.

In Week 8, they gave up touchdowns on four straight possessions at the end of regulation before losing to the woeful Cardinals led by Gardner Minshew.

Last week, the Eagles may have ended Aaron Rodgers' career. On Thanksgiving, they put a huge dent in the Cowboys' hopes of winning the NFC East.

8) The 'Streakin' Award ✔️✔️: The Eagles

After losing seven straight, the Eagles have now won two straight, and their next two opponents are a pair of absolutely atrocious teams in the Cardinals and Colts.

They'll be favorites in those games for the first time in months.

9) The 'Movin' On Down' Award 📉: The Eagles' draft position

Entering Week 12, the Eagles were projected to have the 9th overall pick in the 2027 draft. After this win, they're now 12th.

Somehow I don't think many of you will care as much about that after the way they just beat the team's most hated rival.

10) The 'No Quit' Award 🚫: The Eagles' players

The Eagles remain extreme longshots to win the NFC East. And certainly, this has been a season from hell. But credit the players and the coaching staff for continuing to fight for one another. They didn't quit when they were down big in this game, and they haven't quit even though they're down big this season.

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