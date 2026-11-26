Thanksgiving is known for its afternoon naps, and the Eagles surely were asleep for almost three quarters against their rivals on Turkey Day before mounting an incredible comeback.

Any momentum the Eagles had picked up last Sunday in their first win since Week 2 appeared to evaporate quickly as they fell behind by 18 at halftime and 21 into the third quarter before finally waking up late – and, wow, did the alarm really sound.

A blocked Dallas punt that turned into a touchdown sparked a 22-point fourth-quarter eruption for the Eagles in their 39-38 comeback win over Dallas, which helped make the comeback possible by missing an easy field goal in the fourth and Dak Prescott taking a fourth-down sack around midfield that enabled Jake Elliott to kick a game-winning 60-yarder.

After losing seven straight games to fall out of playoff contention early, the Eagles have won two straight games in a four-day span, but this one against the Cowboys won't be forgotten anytime soon, no matter how bad the rest of the season might go; it might have just buried the Cowboys' season for good.

As we do every week, we hand out grades for Eagles performances:

Offense: B+

At this point, it doesn't matter what the Eagles do up front; they just can't run the ball. TE Dallas Goedert exiting early with a shoulder injury wasn't ideal. The Eagles were offensively defunct for almost three quarters before finally finding a spark against a Dallas defense that's as terrible as the Eagles' offense has been all season. Joe Milton went berserk in the fourth quarter, using his arm and legs to get points on the board, showing why the Eagles turned the ball over to him a few weeks ago.

Rushing offense

Saquon Barkley was probably not 100 percent because of a shoulder injury or stinger he suffered in Week 11, then got hurt again and only had 5 carries. But he can still run through holes if there are some, which there were not against Dallas, because the offensive line just can't move anyone. Barkley and Will Shipley combined to average about 3.5 yards per carry with no run longer than 6 yards against the NFL's 32nd-ranked run defense.

Passing offense

There are very few receivers who can catch the ball anytime, anywhere, regardless of coverage. DeVonta Smith is one, and that's exactly why Milton targets him on an absurd percentage of dropbacks. Smith's 50-yard TD catch on basically a Hail Mary in the second quarter is the epitome of why Smith could be an elite WR if he can stay healthy. His 45-yard TD in the third was a byproduct of Milton buying time with a rollout and the Dallas defense having no clue where Smith was. Smith finished with 200 yards on 11 receptions.

Too bad Smith missed so many games this year, because he's truly amazing. He was targeted 14 times on Milton's 33 dropbacks – a ridiculous 42-percent target share. In Week 11, Smith was targeted on about 50 percent of Milton's dropbacks. When Smith left briefly in the fourth with an injury, Milton got picked off on his next pass, but Milton's 24-yard TD pass to Lemon on the next possession showed he has some clutch in him. Milton went over the 300-yard passing mark, which didn't seem possible for any Eagles QB this season.

Defense: D

The Eagles lost Cooper DeJean to a concussion on the opening possession. They were already without Zack Baun and Jonathan Jones. The Eagles haven't been very good defensively all season outside a few spurts, and they clearly weren't equipped to stop Dallas' prolific offense. But they did come up with a few important stops late in the game, including a Ty Robinson sack on Dallas' final pass, to help Dallas implode.

Rushing defense

The Eagles got steamrolled for more than 200 yards in their Week 7 game against the Eagles. They weren't as awful this time, but they weren't very good. Javonte Williams was averaging almost 6 yards per carry when he ripped off a 12-yard TD run shortly before halftime, his second TD of his three first-half scores, and he went over 100 yards against the Eagles again.

Passing defense

Vic Fangio had a strange flex about his defense during his weekly press conference, telling reporters they didn't believe him when he said the pass rush would come around. For a long time, his defense was once again no match for Dallas, which had 195 yards through the air in the first half alone. But sacks by Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Jalen Carter and especially the last one by Ty Robinson were vital in holding Dallas to just 10 points after the break.

CeeDee Lamb went over 100 yards and had a huge 39-yard catch-and-run on 2nd-and-16 after the Eagles had made it a one-possession game, then got wide open for a 12-yard catch on third down deep into Eagles territory that led to a TD. Prescott completed 68 percent of his passes and tossed two TDs.

Special teams: B+

It was looking like a rare subpar special teams effort until Robinson's fourth-quarter blocked punt in Cowboys territory was recovered and returned for a touchdown by Kenny Moore. Suddenly, a blowout was a one-possession game. It was nice to see the 2025 fourth-round pick make a play even before his big sack. He hasn't done much in Year 2. Britain Covey returned a fourth-quarter kickoff 55 yards into Dallas territory, setting up a TD drive.

Elliott has been money for almost all year, and booting a game-winning 60-yarder against the Eagles' most hated rivals on Thanksgiving only added to his legacy as an all-time Eagles great kicker. His struggles last year seem to be in the rearview.

On the downside, Covey tried to return the first kickoff out of the end zone and only made it to the 6-yard-line, a major mistake after the Eagles were already down 7-0. Darius Cooper was flagged for holding on a kickoff return, Elliott had a kickoff fall short of the landing zone, and Kevonta Turpin returned a second-half punt 33 yards for great field position.

Coaching: C

I didn't hate Nick Sirianni's decision on the opening drive to go for it on 4th-and-1, but I hated the lame run up the middle right at Cowboys DT Quinnen Williams – who's actually having a good season and is one of the NFL's best iDL – against a Dallas defense that was already struggling in pass defense. I'm not saying they shouldn't have run the ball there, but that was such a vanilla call that asked an Eagles o-line and run game that has been terrible all year to get the job done.

Still, Cowboys coach Brian Schottheimer – whose idea to have Prescott pass on that final fourth down – makes Sirianni look like Bill Walsh.

SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters.

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports