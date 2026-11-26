The only thing certain about the Philadelphia Eagles right now is how uncertain they are, and in a rarity in the NFL, that they're allowed to be.

Think about it.

Yeah, they beat the Steelers on Sunday to finally snap a seven-game losing skid, then pulled off an insane comeback over a Cowboys team that did every last thing to hand them a 39-38 win on Thanksgiving's annual grand stage in Arlington.

And let's be real, that comeback was awesome.

But in the big picture, that means little, because the organization – at the top between general manager Howie Roseman and owner Jeffrey Lurie – already decided weeks ago that it really doesn't.

They're 4-7, and everyone knows that's ultimately not going to get them anywhere in the end, not even in an active tire fire of an NFC East – which deep down, everyone knows isn't really worth pursuing anyway.

And this roster, as it is right now, isn't going to get them anywhere either. It's too banged up; at this point, aging; and way short on talent to make for a meaningful contender.

But the Eagles are in the rare spot to admit that – albeit through front office actions and not so much direct words. Rectify it, even over the long haul.

Because let's also be real...

Joe Milton isn't going to be the Eagles' quarterback a year from now – or at least not their long-term one. He was a practice squad pick up a month ago, and sure, he's got a cannon for an arm. But that arm threw for only 141 yards against Pittsburgh, and then could only live on downfield bombs, rollouts way out of the pocket trying to improv on broken plays, and absolutely boneheaded penalties by Dallas at their worst possible time. Fun in the moment? Absolutely, especially in a rally back from 21 points down. But it's not anything genuinely stable to build on.

Kevin Jairaj/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Thursday is a way different game if there's no DeVonta Smith.

Jalen Hurts might not even be the guy anymore either, even after the Super Bowl runs and an unwavering level of perseverance that would make Superman envious. The blood clots in his lungs leave next season and even his career in doubt, and even then, the Eagles have to decide if he's the one they want to lead their next era. But if there's a new head coach, he might have the ultimate say in that, whether it's a total reset.

And that leads into Nick Sirianni. He may not survive as head coach past this season as head coach no matter what, even with that same level of success, but maybe not that same level of resolve. The "CEO coach" always needs elite coordinators to prop him up, and for the most part, Sean Mannion hasn't been that for the offense (until Thursday's sudden rally, that is), and Vic Fangio may only have so much left for the defense, now that they've often struggled and rumors went around this past offseason that he's been mulling retirement.

Saquon Barkley may not be (probably won't be) the superstar running back for whatever comes next – he had five carries for just seven yards into the second quarter on Thursday before exiting with injury – even though there's not much of an offensive line for him to run behind anymore, which by the way, has to be totally rebuilt, too.

Then you have to go and ask the same of guys like Dallas Goedert, Landon Dickerson, Jordan Mailata, and on defense, even Cooper DeJean, Moro Ojomo, Zack Baun, and Jihaad Campbell, while stressing that Riq Woolen can't be sent packing fast enough.

They have to restart this whole thing – rebuild, retool, reload, whatever you want to call it at this point.

What is important, though, is that the Eagles can admit that, and act on it, whether they outright say it or if you just have to take a quick look at the 2027 and 2028 draft picks piling up after they dealt Cam Jurgens and Jordan Davis, who were both once supposed to be key pillars not that long ago.

Kevin Jairaj/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Rolling out of the pocket every single play isn't viable long-term, but for Thanksgiving, it was good enough for Joe Milton and the Eagles.

But if you're an Eagles fan, it is something to be thankful for, even though it's mostly painful to watch right now – save for Thursday night's massive swing – and might be for another year or two.

Because in the NFL, this is a rarity. That Roseman has a chance, a third chance even, to fix this and build another completely different version of a future contender isn't something that the league's typical job security or patience allows.

This is unique, to be at the top, then to so quickly admit defeat, regroup, then draft up a new plan to try and come back better for it.

Because there is an alternative. The Eagles just saw it twice within a week, and it's a much worse place to be.

The Steelers are a mess after Aaron Rodgers got benched following their loss to the Eagles, went scorched earth on his coach Mike McCarthy during his weekly podcast tangent, then got released. But Pittsburgh is running with Mason Rudolph. They still see themselves in a fragile AFC North race, and frankly, they're still playing to maintain a streak of non-losing seasons this century that they're terrified of losing. They're not good enough to win a Super Bowl, but they can't bring themselves to think ahead and take a hit now to get better for later.

That's not the Steeler way. It's never been. But for the last 10 years, it's left them nowhere else but in Wild Card blowouts with an old Ben Roethlisberger and then a succession of Band-Aid quarterbacks.

Kevin Jairaj/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Cowboys were really up 21.

Then there's the Cowboys on Thursday, who royally melted down, but will still try to stay in contention within a division led by a smoke-and-mirrors Giants team.

But when is the last time they've been anything other than offseason champs? Regular season champs? Or even taken seriously, especially after Thursday? All just to get embarrassed repeatedly in the early rounds of the playoffs while missing them entirely in between with records on the fringes of .500.

Still, there's never been a moment in the past 20 years and counting where the Cowboys, and their fans, haven't spent every summer talking themselves into the belief that they are annual contenders, only to be regularly disappointed just to start the cycle all over again.

They can't play the long game or even so much as think for the long haul. "America's Team" doesn't do that. They've convinced themselves of it, and so have the Steelers.

But the Eagles, for whatever it's worth, do have the awareness to realize when they don't have a shot anymore, that a window has closed, and that they have to start working to create a new one.

And they figured that out quickly this season and didn't waste time starting to set the table for what's next. These past two games against Pittsburgh and Dallas don't change that, crazy comeback or not.

What happens from here, though, is uncertain, except that it is, and that the Eagles are going to aim to be back eventually with a completely new contender – another legitimate, hopefully, Super Bowl contender – whether that's next year or three years from now.

But that's a rarity in the NFL – to accept that, admit it, and to have the patience and opportunity to navigate out of it.

And it's something to be thankful for, because other teams definitely can't do the same.

Just ask the Steelers and Cowboys, as they keep spinning through an endless loop of mediocrity, always wondering why they end up nowhere.

Kevin Jairaj/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Take the wins, and the turduckens, as they come.

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