Kids in costume eat free at Friendly’s on Halloween

October 15, 2026
Kids who show up to Friendly’s in costume on Halloween can get a free meal with the purchase of an adult entrée, part of a series of promotions the restaurant chain is rolling out for the second half of October.
The one-day deal will be available at all Friendly’s locations on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Friendly’s has several locations across the Philadelphia region, including restaurants in Bensalem and Langhorne in Pennsylvania, along with South Jersey locations in Cinnaminson, Deptford, Blackwood, Glassboro and Sicklerville.
The restaurant chain is also holding a Halloween costume contest beginning Oct. 17. Customers can take a photo in costume, post it on social media and tag Friendly’s for a chance to win a $200 Friendly’s gift card. No purchase is required to enter.
Free kids’ meal: Saturday, Oct. 31
Requirement: Kids must be in costume; free meal requires the purchase of an adult entrée
Where: All Friendly’s locations
Costume contest: Begins Oct. 17; post a costume photo and tag Friendly’s for a chance to win a $200 gift card
Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.