Kids in costume eat free at Friendly’s on Halloween

Kids who show up to Friendly’s in costume on Halloween can get a free meal with the purchase of an adult entrée, part of a series of promotions the restaurant chain is rolling out for the second half of October.

The one-day deal will be available at all Friendly’s locations on Saturday, Oct. 31.

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Friendly’s has several locations across the Philadelphia region, including restaurants in Bensalem and Langhorne in Pennsylvania, along with South Jersey locations in Cinnaminson, Deptford, Blackwood, Glassboro and Sicklerville.

The restaurant chain is also holding a Halloween costume contest beginning Oct. 17. Customers can take a photo in costume, post it on social media and tag Friendly’s for a chance to win a $200 Friendly’s gift card. No purchase is required to enter.

Friendly’s Halloween promotions

Free kids’ meal: Saturday, Oct. 31

Requirement: Kids must be in costume; free meal requires the purchase of an adult entrée

Where: All Friendly’s locations

Costume contest: Begins Oct. 17; post a costume photo and tag Friendly’s for a chance to win a $200 gift card



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