More Events:

October 15, 2026

Kids in costume eat free at Friendly’s on Halloween

The Oct. 31 one-day deal will be available at all Friendly’s locations with the purchase of an adult entrée, while other Halloween promotions begin Oct. 17.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Halloween Food
Friendlys halloween deal Provided Courtesy/Friendly's Restaurants

Kids in costume can get a free meal at Friendly’s on Halloween with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Kids who show up to Friendly’s in costume on Halloween can get a free meal with the purchase of an adult entrée, part of a series of promotions the restaurant chain is rolling out for the second half of October.

The one-day deal will be available at all Friendly’s locations on Saturday, Oct. 31.

  • Get event recommendations delivered right to your inbox.
  • Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.
  • Sign up now

Friendly’s has several locations across the Philadelphia region, including restaurants in Bensalem and Langhorne in Pennsylvania, along with South Jersey locations in Cinnaminson, Deptford, Blackwood, Glassboro and Sicklerville.

The restaurant chain is also holding a Halloween costume contest beginning Oct. 17. Customers can take a photo in costume, post it on social media and tag Friendly’s for a chance to win a $200 Friendly’s gift card. No purchase is required to enter.

Friendly’s Halloween promotions

Free kids’ meal: Saturday, Oct. 31
Requirement: Kids must be in costume; free meal requires the purchase of an adult entrée
Where: All Friendly’s locations
Costume contest: Begins Oct. 17; post a costume photo and tag Friendly’s for a chance to win a $200 gift card

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Halloween Food Friendly's Family-Friendly

Featured

Limited - Glass by Nick Kekic

195 artists coming to Convention Center for 50th PMA Craft Show
Limited - No No Nanette

31-piece orchestra, professional actors join Rutgers-Camden students for ‘No, No, Nanette’

Just In

Must Read

Government

Trump says he'd 'love to see' Fetterman become a Republican

Fetterman Trump

Weekend

45 things to do in Philly, the suburbs and South Jersey this weekend, Oct. 16-18

Fantasy Faire - Weekend Roundup

Healthy Eating

Raw milk consumption has become more popular, but a prominent medical group wants sales to be banned

Raw Milk Dangers

Food & Drink

Which Philly area spots should get a Herr's potato chip flavor?

Herr's Flavored by Philly

Jobs

Your next job? Just across the Delaware

Limited - Your Next Job? Just Across the Delaware

Eagles

Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 4, Eagles vs. Rams

100526SaquonBarkley26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved