Adventure Aquarium hosting 21+ Halloween party with underwater pumpkin carving and themed cocktails

Adventure Aquarium will stay open after hours for a 21-and-over Halloween party on Thursday, Oct. 29, with underwater pumpkin carving, themed cocktails, costumes and full access to the Camden aquarium after its regular daytime hours.

Boo Bash runs from 5:30-9:30 p.m. and includes the aquarium’s Fintastic Pumpkin Glow, with with glowing pumpkin displays on land and underwater. The night will also feature candy stations, music, decorative lighting and photo opportunities throughout the aquarium.

Costumes are encouraged, and divers will carve pumpkins underwater during the event. Halloween-themed cocktails will be available for purchase.

Tickets cost $44.99 per person, and all attendees must be 21 or older and present a valid photo ID to enter.

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The aquarium is also offering a date night package for $125 that includes after-hours admission for two, one drink per person and a commemorative 6x8 photo for each person.

Some animals may be off exhibit or not visible during the event because the aquarium keeps their normal nighttime schedules during after-hours events.

Costumes are permitted, but the aquarium has several restrictions. Face masks and weapon-like props are prohibited, and costumes cannot contain sharp elements, excessive gore, inappropriate imagery or overly revealing clothing.

Parking costs $10 in the Hippo and Penguin lots directly across from the aquarium.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026

Time: 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Location: Adventure Aquarium, 1 Riverside Drive, Camden, NJ 08103

Age: 21 and older

Tickets: $44.99 per person

Highlights: Underwater pumpkin carving, glowing pumpkin displays, candy stations, costumes, music, cocktails and after-hours aquarium access

Parking: $10 in the Hippo and Penguin lots

ID: Valid, unexpired photo ID required

Find more upcoming events here.

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