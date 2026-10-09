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October 09, 2026

Halloween scavenger hunt will lead teams through haunted corners of historic Philadelphia

The Oct. 31 event starts at Washington Square and includes ghost stories tied to Independence Hall, Ben Franklin and historic cemeteries.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Halloween Scavenger Hunt
Independence Hall - Black and White Edit Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The Haunted Philadelphia Scavenger Hunt starts at Washington Square on Oct. 31 and sends teams through the historic district following clues tied to local ghost stories and supposedly haunted sites.

A Halloween night scavenger hunt will send teams through historic Philadelphia following clues tied to Ben Franklin, a supposed poltergeist at St. Peter’s Church, the Hag of Pine Street and the legend of City Tavern’s burning bride.

Watson Adventures’ Haunted Philadelphia Scavenger Hunt runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, beginning at Washington Square Park, 600 Walnut St. Tickets are $22 and must be purchased in advance.

Teams will move through the historic district, using landmarks, cemeteries and local ghost stories to answer questions along the route.

Stories and locations featured in the hunt include Independence Hall, Washington Square, St. Peter’s Church, Ben Franklin and the former City Tavern site.

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The event is a team-based outdoor hunt, with participants moving through the neighborhood and using clues and details they find along the way to answer questions. Watson Adventures says its public Philadelphia hunts are best played in teams of two to six.

Because the event takes place after dark and involves walking through the historic district, participants should bring a flashlight and wear comfortable shoes.

Haunted Philadelphia Scavenger Hunt

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31
Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Starting point: Washington Square Park, 600 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
Cost: $22
Team size: Best played in teams of 2-6
What to expect: A team-based scavenger hunt through historic Philadelphia featuring ghost stories, cemeteries, haunted locations and clue-based questions
What to bring: Flashlight
Tickets: Advance purchase required

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

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