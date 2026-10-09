Halloween scavenger hunt will lead teams through haunted corners of historic Philadelphia

A Halloween night scavenger hunt will send teams through historic Philadelphia following clues tied to Ben Franklin, a supposed poltergeist at St. Peter’s Church, the Hag of Pine Street and the legend of City Tavern’s burning bride.

Watson Adventures’ Haunted Philadelphia Scavenger Hunt runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, beginning at Washington Square Park, 600 Walnut St. Tickets are $22 and must be purchased in advance.

Teams will move through the historic district, using landmarks, cemeteries and local ghost stories to answer questions along the route.

Stories and locations featured in the hunt include Independence Hall, Washington Square, St. Peter’s Church, Ben Franklin and the former City Tavern site.

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The event is a team-based outdoor hunt, with participants moving through the neighborhood and using clues and details they find along the way to answer questions. Watson Adventures says its public Philadelphia hunts are best played in teams of two to six.

Because the event takes place after dark and involves walking through the historic district, participants should bring a flashlight and wear comfortable shoes.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31

Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Starting point: Washington Square Park, 600 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Cost: $22

Team size: Best played in teams of 2-6

What to expect: A team-based scavenger hunt through historic Philadelphia featuring ghost stories, cemeteries, haunted locations and clue-based questions

What to bring: Flashlight

Tickets: Advance purchase required

Find more upcoming events here.

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