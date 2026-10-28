South Jersey fossil museum to host Halloween party with edible bugs and tarot readings Oct. 30

A South Jersey dinosaur museum will trade its usual daytime atmosphere for costumes, music and a chance to snack on edible insects during an adults-only Halloween party Friday night.

Edelman Fossil Park & Museum in Mantua Township will host Fossils & Frights on Oct. 30 from 7 to 11 p.m., bringing together a mix of Halloween activities and after-hours access to its exhibits.

Those willing to try something unusual can sample edible bugs provided by Thailand Unique, while DJ Interstella will provide music throughout the evening. The event will also feature tarot card readings, a costume contest with prizes and a Halloween photo station.

Between activities, attendees can explore the museum's Dinosaur Coast, Monstrous Seas and The Hall of Extinction & Hope exhibits, which cover prehistoric life and the history of extinction.

Get event recommendations delivered right to your inbox.

Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.

Sign up now

Food is included with admission, with pizza from Steak Out Pizza, a charcuterie display from Gather to Graze in Mullica Hill and desserts from Amici, also in Mullica Hill. Tickets also include two vouchers for nonalcoholic beverages.

For those interested in something to take home, Halloween-themed flash tattoos from Nick of DNA Tattoos and hair tinsel from East Coast Fairy Hair will be available for an additional fee. I.D. is required for tattoos, and the museum's cafe will be open for additional purchases.

Admission costs $40, or $25 for Rowan University students. The event is limited to people ages 18 and older. Tickets and additional details are available through Edelman Fossil Park & Museum.

Date: Friday, Oct. 30, 2026

Time: 7-11 p.m.

Location: Edelman Fossil Park & Museum, 66 Million Mosasaur Way, Sewell, NJ 08080

Admission: $40 general admission; $25 for Rowan University students

Age restriction: 18 and older

Activities: Edible insect tasting, costume contest, tarot readings, DJ, after-hours museum exhibits, food and Halloween photo station

More information: Fossils & Frights

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.