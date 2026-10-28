More Events:

October 28, 2026

South Jersey fossil museum to host Halloween party with edible bugs and tarot readings Oct. 30

Edelman Fossil Park & Museum in Gloucester County will host the adults-only Fossils & Frights event Friday, Oct. 30, with music, food and after-hours access to its exhibits.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Halloween Parties
Edelman Fossil and Frights Event Provided Courtesy/Edelman Fossil Park and Museum

Edelman Fossil Park & Museum in Mantua Township will host Fossils & Frights on Friday, Oct. 30, with edible insect tasting, tarot readings, music and after-hours access to museum exhibits.

A South Jersey dinosaur museum will trade its usual daytime atmosphere for costumes, music and a chance to snack on edible insects during an adults-only Halloween party Friday night.

Edelman Fossil Park & Museum in Mantua Township will host Fossils & Frights on Oct. 30 from 7 to 11 p.m., bringing together a mix of Halloween activities and after-hours access to its exhibits.

Those willing to try something unusual can sample edible bugs provided by Thailand Unique, while DJ Interstella will provide music throughout the evening. The event will also feature tarot card readings, a costume contest with prizes and a Halloween photo station.

Between activities, attendees can explore the museum's Dinosaur Coast, Monstrous Seas and The Hall of Extinction & Hope exhibits, which cover prehistoric life and the history of extinction.

  • Get event recommendations delivered right to your inbox.
  • Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.
  • Sign up now

Food is included with admission, with pizza from Steak Out Pizza, a charcuterie display from Gather to Graze in Mullica Hill and desserts from Amici, also in Mullica Hill. Tickets also include two vouchers for nonalcoholic beverages.

For those interested in something to take home, Halloween-themed flash tattoos from Nick of DNA Tattoos and hair tinsel from East Coast Fairy Hair will be available for an additional fee. I.D. is required for tattoos, and the museum's cafe will be open for additional purchases.

Admission costs $40, or $25 for Rowan University students. The event is limited to people ages 18 and older. Tickets and additional details are available through Edelman Fossil Park & Museum.

Fossils & Frights

Date: Friday, Oct. 30, 2026
Time: 7-11 p.m.
Location: Edelman Fossil Park & Museum, 66 Million Mosasaur Way, Sewell, NJ 08080
Admission: $40 general admission; $25 for Rowan University students
Age restriction: 18 and older
Activities: Edible insect tasting, costume contest, tarot readings, DJ, after-hours museum exhibits, food and Halloween photo station
More information: Fossils & Frights

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Halloween Parties Museums Edelman Fossil Park & Museum

Featured

iStock-1678741974 - 100 percent.png

100% clean energy* without solar panels
Limited - Jefferson Health Focal Therapy

Chris beats prostate cancer with radiation-free, high-intensity focused ultrasound

Just In

Must Read

Neighborhoods

Popular food pantry in Point Breeze burns down

South Philly Community Fridge 1

Halloween

48 things to do Halloween weekend in Philly, the suburbs and South Jersey

halloween-weekend-events-collage-700x500.png

Health News

Why microplastics are so harmful to people? Scientists may have figured out the answer

Microplastics health effects

Pets

PAWS to build new headquarters in South Philly

PhillyPAWS new facility

Festivals

30 food trucks coming to Linvilla Orchards for Pumpkinland's final weekend

Food Truck Frenzy at Linvilla Orchards

Eagles

Week 7 NFL straight up, against the spread, and survivor pool picks

102226DakPrescott

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved