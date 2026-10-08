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October 08, 2026

Stateside Live! throwing ‘Midnight Manor’ party on Halloween with $2,500 costume contest

The Oct. 31 event will feature live DJs, a silent disco, mechanical bull riding and themed spaces throughout the complex.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Halloween Parties
Stateside Live Halloween Provided Courtesy/Stateside Live!

Stateside Live! will transform different venues throughout its South Philadelphia complex into themed sections of Midnight Manor for a Halloween party on Oct. 31.

Stateside Live! will throw its Midnight Manor Halloween Party on Oct. 31, with different venues throughout the South Philadelphia complex transformed into separate sections of a Halloween-themed manor.

The 21-and-older event begins at 7 p.m. at Stateside Live!, 1100 Pattison Ave., in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

Each venue will become a different “wing” of Midnight Manor, with its own atmosphere, Halloween décor and entertainment. One ticket gives attendees access to the full complex, where they can move between live DJs, live music, a silent disco, mechanical bull riding, the Buckle Bunnies and other entertainment.

Costume contests will award more than $2,500 in cash and prizes. The party will also feature themed cocktails, giveaways and drink specials until midnight.

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The Midnight Manor party is one of four Halloween events Stateside Live! has scheduled from Oct. 29 through Nov. 1. The weekend also includes a free movie night, a concert headlined by Afrojack with Murda Beatz and a Sunday brunch crawl.

Midnight Manor Halloween Party

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31
Time: Doors open at 7 p.m.
Location: Stateside Live!, 1100 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148
Age: 21+
What to expect: Halloween-themed spaces throughout the complex, live DJs, live music, a silent disco, mechanical bull riding, themed cocktails and giveaways
Costume contest: More than $2,500 in cash and prizes
Tickets: $13.01 general admission, including fees before taxes

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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