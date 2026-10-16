Underground speakeasy in former Wilmington bank vault to host Halloween party with free drinks for guests in costume

An underground speakeasy inside a former Wilmington bank vault is offering a little extra incentive to dress up this Halloween: free drinks.

Simmer Down, located beneath The Quoin Hotel in downtown Wilmington, will hold its Halloween Haunt Party on Saturday, Oct. 31, beginning at 6 p.m.

Admission is free, and guests who arrive in costume will receive a complimentary cocktail or mocktail.

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The bar occupies what was once known as the building's "Money Room," where gold bars, coins, furs, and silks were stored.

The space has since been converted into a cocktail lounge, retaining its original brick ceiling and featuring a large hand-painted mural.

Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026

6 p.m.

Simmer Down, 519 N. Market St., Wilmington, DE 19801

Free; complimentary cocktail or mocktail for guests in costume

Event information: Resy

Find more upcoming events here.