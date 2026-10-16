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October 16, 2026

Underground speakeasy in former Wilmington bank vault to host Halloween party with free drinks for guests in costume

The Oct. 31 party at Simmer Down, located beneath The Quoin Hotel, starts at 6 p.m. and is free to attend.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Halloween Parties
Simmer Halloween Provided Courtesy/Simmer Down

The former bank vault beneath The Quoin Hotel in Wilmington now houses Simmer Down, which will host a free Halloween costume party Oct. 31.

An underground speakeasy inside a former Wilmington bank vault is offering a little extra incentive to dress up this Halloween: free drinks.

Simmer Down, located beneath The Quoin Hotel in downtown Wilmington, will hold its Halloween Haunt Party on Saturday, Oct. 31, beginning at 6 p.m. 

Admission is free, and guests who arrive in costume will receive a complimentary cocktail or mocktail.

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The bar occupies what was once known as the building's "Money Room," where gold bars, coins, furs, and silks were stored. 

The space has since been converted into a cocktail lounge, retaining its original brick ceiling and featuring a large hand-painted mural.

Simmer Down Halloween Haunt Party

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Simmer Down, 519 N. Market St., Wilmington, DE 19801
Admission: Free; complimentary cocktail or mocktail for guests in costume

Event information: Resy

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PhillyVoice Media Events

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