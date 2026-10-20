What available QBs can help the Eagles?

The Eagles are in dire straits at quarterback.

Actually, they're in dire straits at several positions. Quarterback just happens to be the biggest and most important one.

With Jalen Hurts out for the season, Tanner McKee is the starter. Recent addition Joe Milton will likely be the backup, with rookie fifth-round project Cole Payton serving as QB3. But the objective for the Eagles is to make sure they're not in position to have Payton become one play away from having to be the starter.

McKee and Payton are the only QBs familiar with new OC Sean Mannion's scheme. Milton last year learned a West Coast scheme in Dallas under Brian Schottenheimer but Schotty's version isn't identical to the one Mannion learned under Sean McVay and Matt LaFleur.

If the Eagles wanted to punt on the rest of the season, they could just stick with what they have. But they aren't the kind of organization that waves the white flag this early. Especially with an extremely week NFC East division this year.

We took a look at the QB landscape to identify which QBs out there could help the Eagles for the rest of 2026.

Practice squads

The following QBs could be acquired just by being signed off a practice squad to the Eagles' 53. The Eagles would preferably seek someone with more experience in the West Coast scheme or with Mannion's offense than Milton has.

Sean Clifford, Bengals

The former Penn State star was a Packers fifth-round pick in 2023 and spent his first season as Jordan Love's backup but was on the practice squad in 2024 and went to Cincy's practice squad in 2025. He had one year of crossover time in Green Bay with Mannion, who coached under LaFleur in Green Bay from 2024-2025. He probably has the most familiarity with Mannion's offense than any other available QB.

Nick Mullens, Jags

The former Eagle is one of two of Jacksonville's practice squad QBs. The nine-year vet has played for Kyle Shanahan, Kevin Stefanski, Kevin O'Connell, and Liam Coen – all of whom run similar versions of the modernized WCO that Mannion is bringing to Philly. He would easily know the playbook upon arrival better than Milton would and has 20 career starts, with 34 TDs, 31 INTs, a 66 percent completion rate and 88.3 passer rating.

Josh Johnson, Bengals

The ageless wonder has spent time with 14 different NFL teams, many of them that operate – or did when he was there – a Shanahan/McVay style offense, including the Bucs, 49ers, Washington and Raiders. There isn't a scheme Johnson, 40, hasn't yet played in during his long career. He has played in 50 games and surprisingly only started 11 of them.

Shane Buechele, Bills

Buechele only has one career NFL start – last year with the Chiefs – but is in his sixth season after going undrafted out of Texas. He was Patrick Mahomes' top backup for his first two seasons in KC and has had two different stints with both the Bills and Chiefs. The Eagles would have to decide if Buechele's experience over Milton makes him more valuable.

Brady Cook, Dolphins

As an undrafted rookie from Missouri, Cook started four games for the Jets last year – he went 0-4 – in former OC Tanner Engstrand's offense. Engstrand is a branch of the Ben Johnson tree and Johnson's offense has very similar concepts to McVay's. Cook's current OC is Bobby Slowik, another disciple of the WCO who coached under Shanahan.

Jake Browning, Chargers

A 2019 undrafted free agent, Browning has 10 career starts, all with the Bengals in Zac Taylor's version of the WCO. Browning, 30, was 4-3 in place of Joe Burrow in 2023, with a 70-percent completion rate, but went 0-3 in 2025. The only advantage he would have over Milton is more NFL game experience.

Brett Rypien, Bucs

An undrafted free agent by the Broncos in 2019 when Vic Fangio was head coach, Rypien has been coached by Shanahan disciple Rich Scangarello and other WCO play callers, including McVay, Pat Shurmur, Shane Waldron, Kevin O'Connell and Zac Taylor and is currently playing under Bucs OC Zac Robinson, who was once McVay's pass game coordinator.

Trades

The Eagles would only give up draft stock if they start winning some games and believe they've got a chance to make the postseason. In that case, they could be looking for a solid veteran upgrade over Milton at the deadline – or maybe even someone to potentially usurp McKee if the offense is still struggling.

Gardner Minshew, Cardinals

At some point, the Cards are likely to sit veteran Jacoby Brissett and hand the ball to rookie third-round pick Carson Beck, who looked impressive in the preseason. Minshew, the current backup, would be bypassed in that scenario and likely available for a late Day 3 pick.

Shedeur Sanders, Browns

In his second season, Sanders just recently hired an agent for the first time. That's often a sign that a player wants out. If the price is right, the "QB factory" could be interested in Sanders to back up McKee and as a potential future backup to Hurts with two years left of cost control on a rookie deal.

Kirk Cousins/Aidan O'Connell, Raiders

The Raiders started 3-0 but have come crashing back to earth at 3-3. They will soon get No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza in at QB1, making Cousins – and perhaps third-stringer O'Connell – available on the cheap. Cousins has plenty of experience in modernized WCOs during his 15-year career. He'd be a major upgrade over Milton and could challenge McKee if the offense is struggling. O'Connell has had seven different play callers in his three seasons with Las Vegas, which makes him a perfect Eagles QB.

Davis Mills, Texans

It's unlikely the Texans would split from C.J. Stroud's backup after winning 12 games last year, but at 2-4 another bad losing streak could eliminate them early from the postseason and force a fire sale. Mills is on a one-year deal. Eagles offensive assistant Jerrod Johnson was Texans QB coach from 2023-2025, so he was Mills' position coach.

Tua Tagovailoa, Falcons

Andy Dalton's signing with the Falcons could eventually push Tagovailoa out the door. Tagovailoa has looked terrible with Atlanta, like he did in his last year with Miami. This would be a long shot.

Anthony Richardson, Colts

This would be another "QB Factory" type addition for the Eagles, who would be capitalizing on the current changes going on with the Colts, who just fired their GM after losing to the Titans and falling to 2-4. Richardson's ability to improv and make big plays on the run could be beneficial for an offense that lacks explosion in the run game.

Free agents/retirements

The Eagles were hoping to get Dalton back, but he signed with the Falcons. Are there any similar veteran free agents available who could help them?

Cooper Rush

He was 9-5 as a starter with the Cowboys as Dak Prescott's backup with 20 TDs and 10 INTs from 2017-2024 but has lost each of his last four starts with Baltimore and Atlanta. He still might be an upgrade over Milton, though. The 33-year-old surely has more experience.

Philip Rivers

Nick Sirianni was his position coach in San Diego, but this ain't happening. Rivers is done.

Russell Wilson

The Eagles wanted him twice – in the 2012 draft and in 2022 before he was traded to Denver. But that ship has sailed.

Jimmy Garoppolo

His eight years of experience with the 49ers and Rams gives him plenty of comfort and system fit with Mannion. Garoppolo, 34, would be a decent signing from that standpoint. The question is if he has any gas left in the tank.

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