Eagles QB Jalen Hurts diagnosed with 'deep vein thrombosis,' team reportedly allowed him to play on little or no sleep

The Philadelphia Eagles and Nicole Lynn, the agent for starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, issued a statement on Monday morning that Hurts has been diagnosed with "deep vein thrombosis," or "DVT." The joint statement:

Transcribed:

"Over the last few days, Jalen Hurts has received comprehensive medical evaluations by physician experts. In the interest of transparency, we are providing additional information on the diagnosis and treatment plan related to his condition. "Jalen was initially diagnosed by specialists in London with a left calf superficial vein thrombosis. After further testing and monitoring, the current diagnosis is a deep vein thrombosis, as well as bilateral pulmonary emboli. He is clinically stable and has no significant functional limitations. His treatment should only involve anticoagulation (i.e. *blood thinners"). During this time, he will not be allowed to participate in any contact activities, including football. "Jalen's prognosis is very good, and we expect a full recovery. We anticipate that he will have the opportunity to resume contact football activities when off the blood thinners. In the meantime, he will remain active around the team and continue to condition. More importantly, we anticipate that he will have no long-term effects. "We are thinking of Jalen and looking forward to a strong recovery."

Hurts was initially diagnosed with a superficial blood clot, as noted above. Deep vein thrombosis is a much more serious medical issue, as described by a doctor PhillyVoice spoke with last week. Hurts' season is almost certainly over.

Alarmingly, several media outlets are reporting that Hurts was in the hospital the night before the Eagles' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. On doctor's orders, he reportedly did not sleep all night, and then played in the game on little or no sleep.

The team has not yet commented on Hurts' hospitalization or his pregame sleep deprivation. But certainly, it feels unfathomable that any player would be permitted to play under those conditions.

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