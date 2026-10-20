World Cafe Live is reportedly closing after its Halloween shows

World Stage is reportedly shutting its doors after a year and a half of public turmoil.

The West Philly venue, long known as World Cafe Live, will close Oct. 31 after its scheduled Halloween shows, the Inquirer reported. Staffers were informed at a Monday meeting by the concert hall's President and CEO J. Sean Diaz.

Diaz did not respond to multiple requests for confirmation or comment Tuesday morning. All six of the phone numbers listed on World Stage's website have been disconnected. A visit to World Stage also yielded little information.

WXPN, which shares the same building, had posted a note on the door for World Stage "staff & visitors." It reads:

"For Security reasons, WXPB staff are not permitted to grant you entrance into the building. Please do not knock or ring our doorbell to request access. "Instead, reach out to your main contact at World Stage so they can come meet you at the door. "We appreciate your understanding."

Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice World Stage staffers and visitors were met with this message, posted on the door of the World Stage building, on Thursday morning.

The impending closure ends the most tumultuous chapter in the venue's 22-year history. The public strife began in April 2025, when Harold Real, the founder of World Cafe Live, announced his retirement. He tapped Joe Callahan, the entrepreneur behind the Portal's stay in Philadelphia, to oversee the venue.

As court documents reveal, Callahan inherited a fraught relationship with the University of Pennsylvania, which owns the building where World Cafe Live has long operated. Penn was seeking $1.3 million in past-due rent payments when Callahan assumed leadership. After negotiations broke down in the summer of 2025, the college moved to start eviction proceedings, prompting a lawsuit from the venue's parent companies. They declared bankruptcy in March.

A number of labor issues emerged alongside the venue's financial woes. Workers who said they were not being paid on time walked off their jobs in protest in June 2025. Ten employees were fired in the fallout, prompting public backlash and cancellations from several musicians booked to play World Cafe Live. Citing unfair labor practices by management, the front-of-house staff voted to unionize that summer.

The venue battled bad press yet again this Easter, when four employees were arrested for serving alcohol without a valid liquor license. By this point, Diaz had taken over the top job from Callahan. World Cafe Live was rebranded as World Stage under his leadership.

This is a developing story.

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