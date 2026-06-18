World Cafe Live says it's entering an 'exciting new era.' Workers and its landlord still have issues with its past

About 100 people filed into World Stage, the West Philly venue long known as World Cafe Live, on April 4, the day before Easter. They had arrived to see the Grateful Dead tribute band Box of Rain, and for the first time in weeks, the music hall was serving alcohol.

But barely 20 minutes after the doors opened, a former bartender for the venue recalled, flashlights flooded the area. Officers with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board swarmed the bar and escorted the bartender and three colleagues off the premise and into jail cells. Unbeknownst to the servers, World Stage did not have a valid liquor license.

It was the latest in a series of public setbacks for the independent music venue, which had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March. In the months since the raid, which both management and workers say was the result of a misunderstanding, World Stage President J. Sean Diaz says the business is moving the right direction. The people who've worked there and public court documents tell a different story.

A 'long listing ship'

World Cafe Live opened inside the Hajoca building at 3025 Walnut St. in 2004. The Art Deco structure was once the headquarters of a plumbing company, before the University of Pennsylvania acquired the property in the 1950s. The college's non-commercial radio station, WXPN, is also housed in the building.

For much of World Cafe Live's history, founder Hal Real was in charge. But in April 2025, he announced his retirement. Real was handing the reins off to Joe Callahan, a data engineer and entrepreneur who helped bring the Portal to Philadelphia.

“Our goal is to create a space where artists can thrive, audiences can connect in new ways, and music can transcend physical boundaries," Callahan said at the time. "By embracing new technologies and expanding access, we ensure that World Cafe Live remains a beacon for live music performances across the world."

Callahan inherited what Penn would later call in bankruptcy court documents a "long listing ship." The university alleged that Real's LLC, Real Entertainment, had stopped paying rent in April 2022 and now owed its landlord roughly $1.3 million. When Callahan acquired Real's ownership state, per filings, he promised to resolve the lease defaults and stabilize operations. But Penn quickly lost faith in World Cafe Live's new management.

The university alleged Callahan made "outrageous demands" in negotiating a new lease. Under one proposal, World Cafe Live would pay $1 in annual rent on a long-term lease spanning 99 years. Penn would also waive Real's back rent.

"Not only would this astonishing proposed ground lease structure require the University to tender control of the property and fee ownership to the Hajoca building for free, but to add insult to injury, would then actually require the University to pay rent to the Foundation to permit WXPN (a department of the University) to continue operating its radio station in the Building during the 99-year lease term," Penn lawyers wrote.

A spokesperson for the University of Pennsylvania said they do not typically offer comment on ongoing litigation.

Heated conversations continued over the spring of 2025. At the actual concert venue, other issues were brewing. Workers privately complained that they were not being paid on time and were receiving little communication from Callahan on the business's new direction. The workplace environment, they said, had grown hostile. Emilia Reynolds, a former bartender, recalled receiving a 48-part questionnaire in May "basically asking us to defend our roles."

"I'm very passionate about my job," Reynolds said. "I went to bartending school at 17 years old. I have been a bartender for more than 10 years. I love what I do. I work at small businesses, I really appreciate the community and the people. But asking me 48 questions about being a bartender? It was giving DOGE."

Employees took their complaints public on June 11, 2025, when several servers, bartenders and production staff walked off the job in protest. In a letter delivered to Callahan that night and later published on social media, they said their actions were "a last effort to save our beloved music venue."

The next day, 10 employees were fired — including, the workers said, people who had not participated in the walkout. World Cafe Live lost business in the fallout, as multiple musicians canceled their scheduled gigs in solidarity. Most of the front-of-house staff voted to unionize the following month, citing unfair labor practices by management.

By this point last summer, conversations between Penn, Real Entertainment and the LLC's parent company LiveConnections.org had deteriorated so severely that the college had resolved to "move on" by terminating the lease and starting eviction proceedings. The debtors sued the university, which stalled the actions. They then began searching for a new public face for the company.

Easter raid

Penn alum J. Sean Diaz announced a "new partnership" with the leadership of World Cafe Live last August. The longtime DJ and entertainment lawyer would be president and CEO of World Cafe Live, with an eye toward rehabbing the venue's reputation and bringing artists back into the space.

"I think often, you have a lot of people who have similar but sometimes competing interests," Diaz said in a recent interview. "But everybody knows that we want the right thing here to happen. We just need to get there, right? Everybody wants this place to be open."

One of his first orders of business was getting the venue's liquor license back. He said his predecessors had tried to renew it before its expiration on Oct. 31, but "outstanding taxes and other city obligations" blocked them. So Diaz met with the state liquor control board to develop a plan to restore the license. World Cafe Live was able to serve alcohol at catered events, like its New Year's Eve party, but was otherwise only serving food, juice and soda.

After the venue's parent companies declared bankruptcy earlier this year, Diaz said he was able to acquire tax clearances necessary to win back the liquor license. It wasn't a full restoration, but an important "next step" in the process. Diaz shared this news with staff in an effort to boost morale among servers, whose tips had shrank significantly during the dry period. But a manager, by Diaz's account, interpreted his message as a green light to reopen the bar.

A former bartender who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the response said a general manager told them the license issues had been resolved. When the police showed up April 4, they didn't understand what was going on.

"I noticed that this officer is filling out a form as he's talking to me," the bartender said. "And I look down at it and I see that arrest is check-marked on the form. I look at him, I say, what do you mean arrest?"

The bartender was cuffed and spent the night in jail, missing Easter Mass the next morning.

John Kopp/PhillyVoice A notice from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is currently on the front door of World Stage, the West Philly venue long known as World Cafe Live.

'Gaming the system'

Reynolds had been fired some months earlier for an entirely different and, they say, incomprehensible reason. On Oct. 1, they noticed they had been paid the incorrect amount of $88. Before Reynolds could even raise the issue, the money bounced from their bank account. They also received a letter stating they had been overpaid by hundreds of dollars.

When Reynolds finally got a hold of management a week later, they said, Callahan said he believed Reynolds and 15 other people had "maliciously stole(n)" from his company without offering any proof or evidence.

"He essentially admitted to stealing my money on purpose," Reynolds recalled. "Because I called him bankrupt. I said, you're bankrupt, your checks are bouncing. He was like, my checks are not bouncing, you stole from our company."

They were fired two days later.

Diaz claims multiple employees were "gaming the system" by logging shifts as private events, which pay more, rather than ticketed shows. When management discovered this pattern, he said, the workers were asked to pay the money back.

"I'm not gonna accuse anyone of knowingly doing anything or stealing," he said. "But what I can say is that everyone working there clearly knows the difference between a private event and a ticketed event. So if you are logging in, it's your responsibility as an employee to properly log in."

Reynolds countered: "I couldn't possibly understand how I could have any impact on payroll. I'm a bartender. I could not clock in for a week and a half, and all I do is text my manager, 'hey, sorry, I forgot to clock in. Could you fix that for me?' And there's three people that go through payroll before it becomes a check."

Reynolds and other workers are still seeking the money they say they're owed by going through their unions — front-of-house staff are affiliated with Unite Here Local 274, while production workers belong to IATSE Local 8. Diaz maintains that the employees owe World Cafe Live money, though he said he is not pursuing a criminal investigation.

"There were a lot of people who stayed on," Diaz said of the venue's staff. "And the organization was on the brink of collapse. And so at the expense of creditors, payroll was being met. It might have been late a couple times. But I think, too, there was some disappointment in that people weren't getting scheduled with the same schedules that they always did.

"See what no one is really talking about, which we have to discuss, is that this organization was losing money and had always been overstaffed. The staff was also probably, many of them overpaid, some people. Everyone should be part-time workers for the most part, except for management, you know? But there were several people who were full-time employees doing part-time work and getting benefits. All of that stuff sort of weighed the organization down."

Moving forward

World Cafe Live has weathered still more turmoil over the past year and a half. In February, the city's revenue department issued a stop work order, citing "serious tax violations," per the Inquirer. The notice threatened to revoke the music hall's commercial activity license if issues were not resolved by March 11. City records indicate Real Entertainment currently has an active license.

"We're not permitted to discuss individual taxpayers because of state confidentiality laws," the city's revenue department said in a statement. "However, we can say that the posting of a revocation indicates that the business is not tax compliant, and its removal generally indicates that the business has come into compliance."

Bankruptcy proceedings and the potential eviction bound up in them are still ongoing. Diaz insists the venue is on the brink of a comeback, liquor license back in hand and shows booked through September. World Cafe Live also recently rebranded as World Stage to reflect its "exciting new era."

Court litigation poses an alternative reason for the change. Penn terminated its trademark license agreement with World Cafe Live last November, legal documents reveal, after Real Entertainment repeatedly failed to pay licensing fees. The venue continued to use the name in branding and signage even as Penn issued two cease-and-desist orders.

In February, the university sued for copyright infringement. Weeks later, World Cafe Live announced its new name.

"This venue has been important to a lot of people and it has done so much for the communities that it serves," the former bartender said. "So to see it being run by people who really just don't seem to care about those goals or ideals, it breaks my heart."

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