Dogs will take over Ocean City's Boardwalk this weekend for Halloween parade, pet-friendly fun

October 20, 2026
Dogs usually aren't allowed on the Ocean City Boardwalk, but this weekend, they'll have two days to enjoy one of the Jersey Shore's most popular attractions.
Ocean City's sixth annual Dog Days celebration returns Saturday, Oct. 24, and Sunday, Oct. 25, giving owners a chance to bring their leashed dogs along for a walk. Saturday's lineup includes a Halloween costume parade, pet vendors and even a chance for dogs to pose for photos with Santa.
Earlier in the day, there will be vendors selling dog treats, collars and other pet products. From 11 a.m.-1 p.m., families can get free photos with Santa in a lifeguard boat beneath the Ocean City Music Pier.
At noon, the Humane Society of Ocean City will announce the town's Pet of the Year at the Music Pier. The winning pet will serve as grand marshal of the afternoon parade.
Dogs are welcome on the Boardwalk from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, as long as they're leashed. There's no fee to bring a dog for a walk. The parade and other organized activities are scheduled for Saturday, while Sunday offers another chance for owners to enjoy the Boardwalk with their pets.
Those who want to join the parade can register online for $10 per dog through Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 4 p.m. Day-of registration and packet pickup begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Ocean City Sports and Civic Center, at Sixth Street and the Boardwalk. Registration proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Ocean City.
Dates: Saturday, Oct. 24, and Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026
Location: Ocean City Boardwalk, Ocean City, NJ 08226
Dog-friendly Boardwalk hours: Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Boardwalk admission: Free; dogs must be leashed
Howl-O-Ween Parade: Saturday, 3-4 p.m., Sixth to 14th streets
Parade registration: $10 per dog; $20 for two dogs
Advance registration deadline: Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 4 p.m.
Day-of registration: Saturday beginning at 1 p.m., Ocean City Sports and Civic Center, Sixth Street and Boardwalk
Photos with Santa: Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Ocean City Music Pier
Pet of the Year announcement: Saturday at noon, Ocean City Music Pier
Register: 2026 Howl-O-Ween Parade
More information: Ocean City Dog Days
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