A new gallery in Rittenhouse Square is opening its doors for two days of shopping, giving people a chance to browse and buy estate jewelry, pre-owned watches and collectibles before the items go up for online auction.

258 Retail Gallery will hold its grand opening Friday, Nov. 20, and Saturday, Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at 258 S. 18th St. Shoppers can explore the opening collection and purchase pieces directly from the gallery.

The new space doubles as a livestream auction studio, combining in-person shopping with an online sales operation. Its selection will rotate weekly, featuring different watches, jewelry and collectibles.

Get event recommendations delivered right to your inbox.

Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.

Sign up now

Located next door to Rittenhouse Estate Buyers, the gallery will continue offering its rotating selection after the opening weekend.

258 Retail Gallery Grand Opening

Dates: Friday, Nov. 20, and Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026

Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. each day

Location: 258 Retail Gallery, 258 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Activities: Browse and shop the opening collection of estate jewelry, pre-owned watches and collectibles

Ongoing shopping: Weekly rotating inventory, with pieces available for purchase before online auctions

Information: Rittenhouse Estate Buyers

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.