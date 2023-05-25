More Health:

May 25, 2023

A brain abnormality may help explain the cause of sudden infant death syndrome

Babies that died of SIDS were more likely to have an altered version of a receptor that typically helps them gasp for air when they fail to get enough oxygen while sleeping

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health SIDS
SIDS Cause Risk Factors Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

New research into the cause of sudden infant death syndrome found that babies that die of SIDS are more likely to have an altered version of a brain receptor that typically triggers infants to gasp for air when they fail to get enough oxygen while sleeping.

Some 3,400 babies die every year in the United States of sudden infant death syndrome – the unexplained death of a seemingly health baby before its first birthday, typically during sleep. Scientists have identified various factors that increase the risk of SIDS, including sleeping on one's stomach, but a news study offers fresh insights.

The research, published by the Journal of Neuropathology & Experimental Neurology, found babies that die of SIDS are more likely to have an altered version of a brain receptor that typically triggers babies to gasp for air when they fail to get enough oxygen while sleeping. 

Typically, babies "arouse and they go through what's called auto-resuscitation, where it kick-starts breathing," lead author Robin Haynes, a researcher at Boston Children's Hospital, told NBC News. The altered version prevents them from doing so.

This receptor is part of the serotonin system. Serotonin is a chemical that carries messages between the nerve cells in the brain and throughout the body. It plays a role in sleep, digestion, blood clotting, wound healing and other body functions. 

For the study, a team of doctors from Boston Children's and Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego compared the brain tissue from 58 infants who died between 2004 and 2011 to 12 babies that died from other causes, such as heart disease or pneumonia. 

The researchers believe the altered brain receptor may one of three components necessary to cause SIDS. The baby also must be in a critical stage of cardiorespiratory development and face an outside stressor – like sleeping face-down or sharing a bed. Pediatricians advise parents against either of those because they are believed to increase the risk of SIDS. 

Similarly, a study published last year found that the blood samples of 67 newborns who died of SIDS and other unknown causes had lower levels of an enzyme in the autonomic system, which controls heart rate, blood pressure, sweating, and body temperature control. 

SIDS is rare, but it is the leading cause of death among infants between 1 month and 12 months. It occurs in 103 of every 100,000 live births. That rate has remained steady for three decades following public health campaigns that promoted healthy sleep positions for infants in the 1990s.

An exact cause for SIDS has not been determined. But brain defects, premature birth, respiratory infections, certain sleep factors and exposure to secondhand smoke increase the risk, according to the Mayo Clinic

SIDS is more common among mothers who are age 20 or younger, smoke cigarettes, drink alcohol or do not receive proper prenatal care. It also is more common among boys, infants 2-4 months old, and nonwhite babies, though the racial disparity is not well understood, according to the Mayo Clinic.

To prevent SIDS, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends all babies under 1 year of age sleep on their backs on a firm surface, like a crib mattress, with only a fitted sheet. Breastfeeding and having babies sleep in the same room as their parents – but not the same bed – also are advised. 

"We do want people to follow the safe sleep guidelines as much as possible," Dr. Michelle Caraballo, a pediatric pulmonologist at Children's Health in North Texas, told NBC News. "The really scary thing is that it is possible to do everything right, and the baby still dies. At the end of the day, we don't know the exact cause of death in the majority of cases."

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health SIDS Philadelphia Babies Infants Studies Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman taking photos outside with a smile

How photography promotes mindfulness, gratitude, and mental well-being
Purchased - Mobility Training

Everything you need to know about mobility training

Just In

Must Read

Government

Wildwood bans alcohol on beach, boardwalk — whether it's in open or closed containers
wildwood alcohol ban

Travel

Cape May County has tons to offer this Memorial Day Weekend and throughout the summer
Limited - Cape May County Beach Scene

Illness

Fewer gay and bisexual men are getting HIV, but prevention barriers still persist
HIV New Infections

Phillies

Five awards for the Phillies after walk-off hit prevents sweep
Kyle-Schwarber-Phillies-Diamondbacks_052423_USAT

Entertainment

Netflix ends password sharing. What does this mean for subscribers?
netflix password sharing

Festivals

Demi Lovato, Ludacris to headline Wawa Welcome America concert on July 4
Welcome America Headliners

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved