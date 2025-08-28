Healthy Recipe: Summer Squash and Tofu Curry

This summer squash and tofu curry is a simple, flavorful way to bring fresh vegetables and warm spices together in one dish. Made with tender squash, hearty tofu, kale, and a coconut milk base seasoned with curry powder and ginger, it offers a balance of comfort and freshness. With plenty of potassium and nourishing ingredients, it’s a wholesome meal that’s easy to enjoy any night of the week.
Summer Squash and Tofu Curry
Ingredients:
• 2 tablespoons of curry powder
• 1/2 teaspoon of salt
• 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper, freshly ground
• 1 14-oz. extra firm tofu
• 4 teaspoons of canola oil
• 1 yellow squash, cubed
• 1 yellow onion, thinly sliced
• 2 teaspoons of fresh ginger, minced
• 1 14-oz. can of lite coconut milk
• 1 teaspoon of light brown sugar
• 8 cups of fresh kale stems trimmed, well washed, and dried
• 1 tablespoon of lime juice
Directions:
- Combine curry powder, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Blot tofu dry with a paper towel and cut into 1-inch cubes. Toss tofu in a medium bowl with 1 tsp. of the curry mixture.
- Heat 2 tsp. oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the tofu and cook, stirring every 2 minutes until browned, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate.
- Heat remaining 2 tsp oil over medium-high heat. Add squash, onion, ginger and rest of curry mixture and cook 4-5 minutes until lightly browned. Add coconut milk and brown sugar; bring to boil. Add half the kale or chard and cook until slightly wilted, about 1 minute. Stir in the rest of the kale or chard and cook 1 more minute.
- Return tofu to the pan and cook mixture of tofu, squash and greens for 3-5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and stir in lime juice.
Nutritional Information:
Calories: 316
Fat: 18
Saturated fat: 6
Carbs: 29
Fiber: 8
Sugar: 7
Protein: 16
Potassium: 815
