Super Bowl LX tale of the tape: Who's the greater juggernaut between the Seahawks and Patriots?

The Seahawks have a mean defense and an offense where Kenneth Walker can just as easily run any opposition over.

The Patriots are back to clutching out playoff wins with a newly-minted golden boy quarterback in Drake Maye.

They're playing each other in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Time is a flat circle.

Here's how they measure up in the tale of the tape, with advantages bolded...

Offense

Seahawks Average Patriots 28.4 Pts 28.8 351.4 Total Yds 379.4 228.1 Passing Yds 250.5 123.3 Rushing Yds 128.9 39.8 3rd Down Pct 42.9 58.3 4th Down Pct 72.0 28 Giveaways 16

Defense

Seahawks Average Patriots 17.2 Pts 18.8 285.6 Total Yds 295.2 193.9 Passing Yds 193.5 91.9 Rushing Yds 101.7 32.1 3rd Down Pct 38.5 51.1 4th Down Pct 33.3 25 Takeaways 19

Leaders

Seahawks PASSING CMP% YDS Y/A TDS INT/SK Sam Darnold 67.7 4,048 8.5 25 14 / 27 RUSHING CAR YDS Y/A LG TDS Kenneth Walker III 221 1,027 4.6 55 5 RECEIVING REC YDS Y/A LG TDS Jaxon Smith-Njigba 119 1,793 15.1 63 10

Patriots PASSING CMP% YDS Y/A TDS INT/SK Drake Maye 72.0 4,394 8.9 31 8 / 47 RUSHING CAR YDS Y/A LG TDS TreVeyon Henderson 180 911 5.1 69 9 RECEIVING REC YDS Y/A LG TDS Stefon Diggs 85 1,013 11.9 34 4

*All regular season numbers

Seattle, the 1-seed in the NFC, trucked through the 49ers and then matched the Rams, who were at one point the Super Bowl favorites, shot-for-shot until making the final stop.

They approach Sunday maybe as complete of a team this year as any. Their ground attack is strong with Walker in the lead, despite losing Zach Charbonnet to innury behind him. Their receiving duo is well-rounded between Jaxon Smith-Njigba and veteran Cooper Kupp, and Sam Darnold has fit right in as their QB to keep the whole operation running to the smoothest degree he's ever enjoyed in his career.

The Seahawks' defense, meanwhile, can blanket you with linebackers Ernest Jones and Drake Thomas controlling the middle, all as DeMarcus Lawrence, Leonard Williams, and Byron Murphy terrorize quarterbacks up front.

The Patriots will be bringing Maye, who led them through the schedule and back to the top of the AFC East to the sound of "M-V-P!" chants all season, with steady targets like Stefon Diggs, Hunter Henry, and Kayshon Boutte helping to bring the second-year QB along.

New England also comes with a pretty potent rushing attack, established by TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson, plus a defense that also excels at getting to the other team's quarterback, thanks to Harold Landry, K'Lavon Chaisson, and former Eagle Milton Williams.

It all should make for a marquee matchup. A stress-free one for Eagles, too. Granted, the entire football world will be watching with bated breath, too, hoping this Super Bowl also doesn't end up proving the start of another Patriot dynasty.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports