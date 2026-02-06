More Sports:

Super Bowl LX tale of the tape: Who's the greater juggernaut between the Seahawks and Patriots?

Will Sam Darnold, Kenneth Walker, and the Seahawks bulldoze to a title? Or will Drake Maye spark a new Patriots dynasty?

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Super Bowl LX NFL
Kenneth-Walker-NFC-Championship-1.25.26-NFL.jpg Steven Bisig/Imagn Images

Kenneth Walker will try to power Seattle to a Super Bowl title.

The Seahawks have a mean defense and an offense where Kenneth Walker can just as easily run any opposition over.

The Patriots are back to clutching out playoff wins with a newly-minted golden boy quarterback in Drake Maye.

They're playing each other in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Time is a flat circle.

Here's how they measure up in the tale of the tape, with advantages bolded...

Offense

SeahawksAveragePatriots
28.4Pts 28.8
351.4Total Yds 379.4
228.1Passing Yds250.5
123.3Rushing Yds128.9
39.83rd Down Pct42.9
58.34th Down Pct72.0
28Giveaways 16

Defense

SeahawksAveragePatriots
17.2Pts18.8
285.6Total Yds295.2
193.9Passing Yds193.5
91.9Rushing Yds101.7
32.13rd Down Pct38.5
51.14th Down Pct33.3
25Takeaways19

Leaders

Seahawks     
PASSING CMP% YDSY/ATDSINT/SK 
Sam Darnold67.74,0488.52514 / 27 
RUSHINGCARYDSY/ALGTDS
Kenneth Walker III2211,0274.6555
RECEIVINGRECYDSY/ALGTDS
Jaxon Smith-Njigba1191,79315.16310

Patriots     
PASSING CMP% YDSY/ATDSINT/SK 
Drake Maye72.04,3948.9318 / 47 
RUSHINGCARYDSY/ALGTDS
TreVeyon Henderson1809115.1699
RECEIVINGRECYDSY/ALGTDS
Stefon Diggs851,01311.9344

*All regular season numbers

Seattle, the 1-seed in the NFC, trucked through the 49ers and then matched the Rams, who were at one point the Super Bowl favorites, shot-for-shot until making the final stop.

They approach Sunday maybe as complete of a team this year as any. Their ground attack is strong with Walker in the lead, despite losing Zach Charbonnet to innury behind him. Their receiving duo is well-rounded between Jaxon Smith-Njigba and veteran Cooper Kupp, and Sam Darnold has fit right in as their QB to keep the whole operation running to the smoothest degree he's ever enjoyed in his career.

The Seahawks' defense, meanwhile, can blanket you with linebackers Ernest Jones and Drake Thomas controlling the middle, all as DeMarcus Lawrence, Leonard Williams, and Byron Murphy terrorize quarterbacks up front.

The Patriots will be bringing Maye, who led them through the schedule and back to the top of the AFC East to the sound of "M-V-P!" chants all season, with steady targets like Stefon Diggs, Hunter Henry, and Kayshon Boutte helping to bring the second-year QB along. 

New England also comes with a pretty potent rushing attack, established by TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson, plus a defense that also excels at getting to the other team's quarterback, thanks to Harold Landry, K'Lavon Chaisson, and former Eagle Milton Williams. 

It all should make for a marquee matchup. A stress-free one for Eagles, too. Granted, the entire football world will be watching with bated breath, too, hoping this Super Bowl also doesn't end up proving the start of another Patriot dynasty.

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles' 2025 season

020226NickSirianniJalenHurts

