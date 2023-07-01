Man wanted in connection to eight burglaries in Philly

Philadelphia police are looking for a man suspected of committing multiple burglaries in the city over three days last month.

Police describe the suspect as aged 35-55 with a full beard. He is seen on camera wearing a black mask, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, grey shirt, black Nike pants, grey and black sneakers with white soles, a watch on his left wrist, and a shoulder bag.

On June 24 at 10:05 a.m., the suspect attempted burglary at the Honey Nail Salon located at 200 West Oregon Avenue; when the owner arrived at the business, there was damage to the side door. However, the man did not get inside, police said.



That same day the manager of Oregon Market at 320 Oregon Avenue reported a man entering an unlocked side door at the business. Once inside, the suspect is accused of forcing himself into the Hai Van restaurant and digging through an empty cash register. The suspect fled the scene after opening the Oregon Market doors and hearing a security alarm.

In a third incident that day, police were called to Johnny Chang's on the 2000 block of South Broad Street for an act of vandalism. The glass of the restaurant's front doors was shattered, and the suspect stole from the cash register, police said.

The fourth incident that day happened at Sweet Treats Hut on the 1200 block of South Broad Street. The suspect pried open the business's front doors. The manager reported the cash register missing, money stolen, and a damaged ATM.

The fifth incident was reported on June 25 at Mui Chung Restaurant on the 1100 block of South Broad Street at 4:27 a.m. The man is suspected of removing the doors outside the business to gain entry before taking money from the cash register, two containers of pennies, 50 packages of cigarettes, and packages of Tylenol.

That next day 2:22 a.m., police received a radio call of a burglary in progress at the Harmony Nail Salon and Spa on the 300 block of Oregon Avenue The front door glass was broken, and the cash register was taken.

An hour later, at 3:33 a.m., police responded to another incident at Main Squeeze on the 2500 block of South Broad Street. The front door's glass was broken, and the cash register was reported missing from the business.

The final burglary was reported less than an hour later at 4:18 a.m. at Pizzeria Pesto on the 1900 block of South Broad Street, police said. The suspect again shattered the front door glass before taking the cash register with money inside it.

"We just ask that the local business owners, if you have any type of security system, please activate the system before you leave. Also, do not leave any type of money within the cash register," Philadelphia Police Captain Trina Pendleton said, according to KYW Newsradio.



Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 215-686-3013. Anonymous tips can be sent online.