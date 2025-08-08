More Culture:

August 08, 2025

N.J. chain Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen opening Cherry Hill location Saturday

The first 100 customers at the company's 12th restaurant will get swag and a free burrito box if they have the app.

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen Provided Image/Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen

Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen will open its second South Jersey location on Saturday in Cherry Hill. The chain has 12 locations in total across the state.

North Jersey chain Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen is opening a new restaurant Saturday in Cherry Hill — its 12th location. 

The eatery serves a mix of meaty, vegetarian and vegan favorites including burrito boxes, tacos, Mexican street corn, quesadillas, Nutella nachos and rotating flavors of agua frescas. The restaurant at 801 Haddonfield Rd., formerly an &pizza, will seat 40 people indoors and feature an outdoor patio. 

During the grand opening, the first 100 customers will get a free T-shirt or other swag, plus a free burrito box if they have the Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen app. 

This is the second South Jersey location for the tacoria — the first opened in Marlton in September — and co-founder and Rutgers University graduate Vishal Patel said more are on the way in the coming months. 

“Cherry Hill is a perfect match for our next location because it is so vibrant, diverse, and full of community pride,” Patel said in a statement. “We’re excited to share our food and our mission with South Jersey and build meaningful connections, one taco at a time.”

Patel and his partners originally looked to open a Philadelphia location in 2020 and 2022, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported, but couldn't find a space that worked. Now, they're focusing on the suburbs and considering spots along the Main Line, Conshohocken, King of Prussia, Willow Grove and Doylestown, according to the outlet. 

Patel opened the first location with fellow Rutgers graduate and friend Chuck Patel in New Brunswick in February 2016. The chain has since expanded to add spots in Hoboken, Morristown, Princeton and Jersey City. 

