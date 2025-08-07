More News:

August 07, 2025

Amada in Old City has a new look after a month-long renovation project

The restaurant, opened by Jose Garces in 2005, also has fresh menu items, including a goat cheese soaked in red wine and a Wagyu skirt steak.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Restaurants
Amada renovation reopening Provided Image/Garces

Amada, the Spanish tapas restaurant in Old City, reopened Thursday with a new look and several new dishes. It had been closed for a month for renovations.

Amada, the first restaurant opened by Iron Chef Jose Garce, reopened its doors in Old City on Thursday after a month-long renovation project. 

The Spanish tapas restaurant now boasts new flooring, hand-painted murals, Moorish mirrors, a marble bar and plush banquettes, and redesigned restrooms.

MORE: Could yaupon tea be a cost-effective replacement for your morning coffee?

 It also has an updated menu that includes a goat cheese soaked in red wine, herb-crusted tuna, braised short rib, lamb chops, pork tenderloin, salmon with a saffron vinaigrette, Wagyu skirt steak, New York Strip Steak and filet mignon. 

The restaurant had been closed since July 7, though its Radnor location remained open. 

The new design was led by the New York firm Saguez & Dash. A spokesperson for the restaurant said the project is a meaningful investment in the future of Amada's Philadelphia location, which opened in 2005.

"After nearly 20 years, we're excited to refresh the space with elevated design details, led by Saguez & Dash, that enhance the guest experience while preserving the warmth and soul of the original restaurant," the spokesperson said. 

In July 2024, Ideation Hospitality sold the restaurant alongside Garces' Village Whiskey to Houston's SPB Hospitality, which operates 500 restaurants across the country. Garces remained the face of the brand and maintained his involvement in the culinary and creative development of the restaurant. At the time, SPB said it planned to open two to three Amada locations annually, particularly among the Sun Belt. 

Here's a look at the redesigned Old City location: 

Amada renovation 3Provided Image/Amada

The interior of Amada includes new flooring and banquettes.

Amada renovation 2Provided Image/Amada

The new bar inside Amada.

Amada renovationProvided Image/Amada

The newly-renovated Amada has several new dishes, including braised short rib, lamb chops and pork tenderloin.



MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Restaurants Philadelphia Jose Garces Amada Food & Drink

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit St. Mary's Pier450

An affordable waterfront getaway awaits in St. Mary’s County, Maryland
Limited SIC Concert

Embrace authenticity and passion in Cape May County, NJ this August

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA sets deadline for state budget with new transit funding before first round of service cuts

SEPTA Budget Deadline

Sponsored

Fall for Ocean City, Maryland

Limited - OCM - PhillyVoice3

Health News

Funding cut for mRNA vaccine research

mRNA vaccine cuts

Recreation

This New Hope teen jump ropes so well he competes internationally

Zach Peckman jump rope

Weekend

Bug Fest, AstroQuest and pierogies: Your weekend guide to things to do

Weekend guide

Eagles

Eagles game balls: Saquon Barkley steals the show again at training camp

072325_Eagles Saquon Barkley_ColleenClaggett-5946.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved