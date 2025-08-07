Amada in Old City has a new look after a month-long renovation project

Amada, the first restaurant opened by Iron Chef Jose Garce, reopened its doors in Old City on Thursday after a month-long renovation project.

The Spanish tapas restaurant now boasts new flooring, hand-painted murals, Moorish mirrors, a marble bar and plush banquettes, and redesigned restrooms.

It also has an updated menu that includes a goat cheese soaked in red wine, herb-crusted tuna, braised short rib, lamb chops, pork tenderloin, salmon with a saffron vinaigrette, Wagyu skirt steak, New York Strip Steak and filet mignon.

The restaurant had been closed since July 7, though its Radnor location remained open.

The new design was led by the New York firm Saguez & Dash. A spokesperson for the restaurant said the project is a meaningful investment in the future of Amada's Philadelphia location, which opened in 2005.

"After nearly 20 years, we're excited to refresh the space with elevated design details, led by Saguez & Dash, that enhance the guest experience while preserving the warmth and soul of the original restaurant," the spokesperson said.

In July 2024, Ideation Hospitality sold the restaurant alongside Garces' Village Whiskey to Houston's SPB Hospitality, which operates 500 restaurants across the country. Garces remained the face of the brand and maintained his involvement in the culinary and creative development of the restaurant. At the time, SPB said it planned to open two to three Amada locations annually, particularly among the Sun Belt.

Here's a look at the redesigned Old City location:

Provided Image/Amada The interior of Amada includes new flooring and banquettes.

Provided Image/Amada The new bar inside Amada.

Provided Image/Amada The newly-renovated Amada has several new dishes, including braised short rib, lamb chops and pork tenderloin.



